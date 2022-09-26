The Savage Football team’s winning streak continues with a win over Wibaux, 58 to 19. They are now 4 and 0 for the season.

Going for it

Hunter Riding with a catch.
Team work makes the dream work

Sayer Erickson with a run, block by Cade Tombre.
Taking them down swiftly

Connor Lyons with a tackle.


