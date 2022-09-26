Savage football defeats Wibaux Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 53 sec ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Savage Football team’s winning streak continues with a win over Wibaux, 58 to 19. They are now 4 and 0 for the season. Hunter Riding with a catch. Submitted photos Sayer Erickson with a run, block by Cade Tombre. Submitted Connor Lyons with a tackle. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wibaux Winning Streak Savage Football Team Football Sport Win Season Load comments Most Popular The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Hit-and-run injures pedestrian Police, Sheriff’s report Voting begins for Best of Richland County Out of Darkness exceeds fundraising goal with weekend walk Using change to make a change Uvalde sparks new training exercise for area law enforcement, emergency services Eagles volleyball rises to a victory Thai-Mexican street food is really a love story McDonalds getting a new look INSIDE: Physicians, Specialists, Dentists, Chiropractors, Optometry, Fitness, Massage and MORE! VIEW DIRECTORY Your Social Connection