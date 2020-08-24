We often get those moments in our lifetime where the lesson we gain from some event is that we should not take things for granted.
Who knew that it would take a pandemic for us to truly understand and truly appreciate sports for everything they do for us.
I never had to worry about contracting a virus that caused a pandemic when I played soccer in high school from 2012–16, nor did I have to worry about my season getting cancelled during my senior year.
None of this really hit me until Eastern Illinois University (EIU), the college I attended, had its spring sports seasons cancelled in March when the Ohio Valley Conference stopped everything, as the whole country was doing.
All of a sudden, I had no more sports to write about for the last two months of my senior year in college, and EIU athletes expressed how heartbroken they were that they could not finish their careers the right way.
Now, though, Montana high schools are preparing their athletes for seasons to start and some sports have already started.
All I can say is: Hell yes!
Yes to players grabbing their gear after school to walk to their practice site.
Yes to players and fans getting the butterflies and excitement before the first games of the season.
Yes to having the volleyballs being spiked into the ground, the crunching of cleats running through the grass at a cross country meet, the thwack of a golf ball being driven hundreds of yards down a fairway and to the crash of helmets and pads smashing together on the football fields.
All of it will bring back a sense of normalcy and happiness after a time when things were unknown and sports were up in the air.
There is no feeling that beats the sensation we get when our team wins the big game or does the unthinkable. Right now, that feeling will simply be having sports to enjoy.
Sports are what communities rally around; it brings a sense of pride to the town and school.
It is almost hard to really understand the magnitude of the moment. Sports were cancelled just five months ago, and even three or two months ago, there were questions about the possibility of having sports at all this year, or even next spring.
Many colleges have postponed their sports seasons until the spring, and professional sports leagues are emptying stadiums of fans so their teams can safely play.
The addition of fans at high school events may still be in question. If fans are allowed, even in a limited capacity, what a huge win that is for high school sports.
With all that being said, the important thing to remember is that this is for the kids. In talking with some local athletic directors and coaches, they have mentioned that they want to have sports because it is for the kids — they are the ones who gain or lose the most based on if sports happen or not.
That leaves responsibility on all of us to keep them safe so sports can go on.
We have to do everything we can to give these athletes the opportunity to make the most of their season. So let’s make sure we all do our part to keep them safe and allow them to play out their entire seasons.
Sports are here baby. Hell yes!
Now let’s appreciate what we have and get excited about them bringing us together once again.