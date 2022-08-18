Purchase Access

Email spam filters are useful tools that prevent many scam emails from arriving in your inbox. Many users rely on spam filters to block phishing emails and, as a result, trust that emails sent to their inbox are legitimate. Cybercriminals take advantage of this trust by using legitimate websites like PayPal to send phishing emails and avoid spam filter detection.

In a recent scam, cybercriminals send you a fake invoice through a real PayPal account. Because emails from PayPal are not seen as spam, the email will probably be sent to your inbox rather than your spam folder. The email will look legitimate since it’s from a real Paypal account, but don't be fooled. If you pay this invoice, you won’t get a valuable service. Your money will go to cybercriminals so they can use it for their own purposes!



