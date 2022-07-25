Confluence Missouri Three Forks

The Madison River near Three Forks flows toward where the Missouri River starts with the Montana’s Spanish Peaks in the distance.

 Photo by Rick and Susie Graetz

A U.S. Supreme Court case before justices next session could determine what bodies of water are protected under the Clean Water Act.

The case, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, involves an Idaho couple that was informed some of the wetlands on their property could be protected under the Clean Water Act.



