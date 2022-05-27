A proposed rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require publicly traded companies to disclose emissions upstream and downstream of their operation could have far-reaching implications for agriculture, and is raising alarm bells from a variety of industry trade groups.
Montana Farm Bureau is among the groups that are questioning the rule, and urging growers and producers to contact their legislators, as well as comment on the proposed rule.
The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed the rule in March of this year. It will require companies registering with the SEC to include certain climate-related disclosures in their registration statements and periodic reports, including information about climate-related risks that could impact their business, results of operations, or financial condition. This includes disclosing greenhouse gas emissions not just of the registrant, but its entire value chain.
An estimated 63,486 companies with reporting requirements are listed n the SEC website. They range from life sciences and energy to transportation, real estate, technology and more.
Agriculture, meanwhile, has nearly 2,400 companies registered with the SEC who would be subject to these new reporting requirements.
Requiring public companies to make these disclosures will have a trickle down effect, Farm Bureau says on its website, that could mean producers will need to track and disclose a variety of on-farm data about their individual operation and day-to-day activities.
“Unlike large corporations currently regulated by the SEC, farmers do not have teams of compliance officers or attorneys dedicated to handling SEC compliance issues,” Farm Bureau wrote on its website. “This could force farmers of all sizes, but particularly those with small and medium-sized operations, to report dat they may be unable to provide, which would result in a costly additional expense or a loss of business to larger farms.”
Data software packages and other business management tools may help, but adoption of such tools has been low, and there is concern that collecting this data is not only an invasion of privacy, but it may push small producers out of the sector, leading to yet more consolidation.
“If a farmer or rancher is not able to provide the necessary data and information required by the SEC registrant, who now has to disclose their Scope 3 emissions, this registrant could be forced to look elsewhere to purchase its raw inputs from an entity that has the information,” Farm Bureau wrote on its website. “This search for supply could push small and medium-sized farmers out of business and force companies to look for food products outside the United States, adding additional costs to food and limiting food availability.”
SEC has recently extended the comment period on the proposed rule until June 17.