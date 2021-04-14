Woke up this morning to find a message from a friend, “Because I know you like puns,” with a link.
The link led to a page with this: “The Black Eyed Peas can sing us a tune, but the Chick Peas can only hummus one.”
GROOOOAN!
Yep, that’s a groaner. All puns are groaners.
There was another one I particularly liked, in the form of a longish story.
The great King Ashoka conquered far and wide across India, but in doing so he depleted the treasury until the only thing of value left was the fabulous diamond, The Star of India.
Wishing to extend his conquests he took the jewel to the Ishaq the Pawnbroker.
“I’ll give you 100,000 rupees for it,” Ishaq says.
“One hundred thousand? It’s worth millions!”
“Take it or leave it.”
“Don’t you know who I am? I’m the king!”
“When you wish to pawn a star, makes no difference who you are.”
GROAN!
That is technically a “shaggy dog story,” an extended improbable story that ends with a punning phrase which is often an allusion to a popular phrase. In this case the Disney tune, “When you wish upon a star.”
A pun is a joke that makes use of a coincidental phonetic resemblance of different word. It is different from a “play on words” which uses a single word that has at least two different meanings, often the difference between a literal definition and a metaphorical or slang usage.
“I’m so poor I can’t afford to pay attention.”
Or, “What’s the difference between a fox and a dog?”
“About three drinks.”
When I was teaching abroad I used to have a lot of fun explaining jokes like this. Aside from puns and play on words there are also accent jokes, speech defect jokes, Spoonerisms, and even the very rare bilingual puns.
When the British General Charles Napier conquered the area of India known as the Sindh in a battle that resulted in a huge number of casualties on the Indian side, he is alleged to have reported the victory to London in a terse message.
“Peccavi,” which is Latin for “I have sinned.”
These kinds of jokes cannot be translated because they use a feature of the language for humorous effect, they have to be explained. Which kills the humor.
But you know you’re really making progress learning a foreign language when you first ‘get it.’ Because being able to joke like this shows your mastery of the language.
When I started researching this I found some other languages have kinds of puns we do only rarely in English, such as stress puns which are common in Russian but rare in English.
“When Captain Cook was killed by cannibals in Hawaii and served up in a luau a little boy who’d grown fond of him told his father, “But Daddy, I don’t want to eat the nice man.”
“Nonsense,” his father replied. “One man’s meat is another man’s poi, son.”
(Poi is a native Hawaiian dish made from breadfruit.)
Chinese and some American Indian languages do something called tone punning, which no European language does.
All of this is leading up to a shameless plug for my book “Word Play: Linguistically Dependent Humor in English.”
I actually wrote it for non-native speakers to explain this kind of humor but you might like it too – and we could all use a laugh these days.