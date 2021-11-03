1. Choose a protein. For example, choose 1 pound of chicken, beef or pork cut in small, bite-sized pieces, OR one package of firm tofu cut into half-inch cubes. For uniform cooking, cut the protein into similar-sized pieces.
2. Marinate the protein in one of the following:
3 to 4 tablespoons soy sauce or teriyaki sauce, reduced-sodium
3 to 4 tablespoons chicken broth
3 to 4 tablespoons apple juice
3. Prepare produce.
1 onion, cut into wedges
1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups fresh vegetables, such as shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, sliced mushrooms, sliced celery, sliced peppers, broccoli, zucchini or yellow squash, or substitute frozen stir-fry vegetables
4. Make a sauce and a glaze.
Sauce: 1/4 cup chicken broth, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar, 2 to 4 teaspoons vinegar
Glaze: 2 teaspoons cornstarch plus 2 tablespoons water or chicken broth.
5. Cook the protein.
Turn skillet on high, add 1 tablespoon oil and half of the protein. Stir-fry until fully cooked, about two to three minutes. Transfer to bowl and cover. Stir-fry the remaining protein.
6. Cook the vegetables.
Add 2 tablespoons oil. Stir-fry onion until tender, add garlic and then remaining vegetables. Cook the vegetables to the desired tenderness.
7. Combine the ingredients.
Return the meat to the pan with the veggies. Add sauce and stir gently until everything is coated evenly.
Stir in “glaze” and stir-fry until the sauce in the pan is glossy and thickened.