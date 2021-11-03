COLORFUL STIR FRY

A stir-fry is a good way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand.

1. Choose a protein. For example, choose 1 pound of chicken, beef or pork cut in small, bite-sized pieces, OR one package of firm tofu cut into half-inch cubes. For uniform cooking, cut the protein into similar-sized pieces.

2. Marinate the protein in one of the following:

  • 3 to 4 tablespoons soy sauce or teriyaki sauce, reduced-sodium
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons chicken broth
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons apple juice

3. Prepare produce.

  • 1 onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups fresh vegetables, such as shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, sliced mushrooms, sliced celery, sliced peppers, broccoli, zucchini or yellow squash, or substitute frozen stir-fry vegetables

4. Make a sauce and a glaze.

  • Sauce: 1/4 cup chicken broth, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar, 2 to 4 teaspoons vinegar
  • Glaze: 2 teaspoons cornstarch plus 2 tablespoons water or chicken broth.

5. Cook the protein.

  • Turn skillet on high, add 1 tablespoon oil and half of the protein. Stir-fry until fully cooked, about two to three minutes. Transfer to bowl and cover. Stir-fry the remaining protein.

6. Cook the vegetables.

Add 2 tablespoons oil. Stir-fry onion until tender, add garlic and then remaining vegetables. Cook the vegetables to the desired tenderness.

7. Combine the ingredients.

  • Return the meat to the pan with the veggies. Add sauce and stir gently until everything is coated evenly.
  • Stir in “glaze” and stir-fry until the sauce in the pan is glossy and thickened.

Serve immediately over rice or noodles.

