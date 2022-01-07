Have you ever thought to yourself, “I like Shakespeare but I wish there was a “Reader’s Digest Condensed Version” of his works and I wish someone would perform them so I still do not have to read them? Maybe you have, and maybe you haven’t. If you’re under the age of 50 you may not even have a clue what a “Reader’s Digest Condensed Version” is. For those not familiar with them, Reader’s Digest Condensed Versions are full-length books that have been whittle down to about a third of their original pages for quicker reading.
You’re probably still wondering what this has to do with William Shakespeare. Well, here’s the answer.
In celebration of their 50th anniversary season, Montana Shakespeare In The Parks has announced the winter tour of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) is hitting the road and that road will once again lead to Sidney. The troupe will be in Sidney on Feb. 3 and will appear at the Richland County Fairgrounds from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
From plays to sonnets, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) is a high-octane performance that shares Shakespeare’s best. Audiences will delight in this fast-firing comedy that attempts to prove that three actors can do the impossible: act through Shakespeare’s entire canon – 37 plays – in 90 minutes!?
Born from aspirations to bring the timeless tales of William Shakespeare directly to rural and under-served
communities, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been enriching the lives of people in Montana, and beyond, for 50 seasons now.
“To be celebrating 50 seasons of amazing performances is truly a special accomplishment. Our greatest pleasure comes from knowing that audiences can discover the magic of Shakespeare, where universal truths of mankind are united through stories that stretch beyond space and time.” – Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.
Performances are free to the public and to find more information about the tour please visit the website ShakespeareInTheParks.com
Other venues where MSIP will perform this winter include Hobson (Feb. 1); Lewistown (Feb. 2); Forsyth (Feb. 4); Sheridan, Wyoming (Feb. 5), Billings (Feb. 6); Cody, Wyoming (Feb. 8); Big Timber (Feb. 9) and Columbus (Feb. 10).