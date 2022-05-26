At the close of its 20th year, Shape Up Montana had 153 teams with over 1,048 members. A program of the Big Sky State Games, Shape Up Montana promotes healthful eating and a physically active lifestyle in a team format. Teams competed in two categories: Healthy Weight, as a result of healthy diet and physical activity, and Accumulated Activity, which is converted into miles.
The three-month program, running Feb. 1- May. 1, featured teams of 4 to 10 people working together to accumulate the most miles (mileage was converted from daily activities, like yard work or housework, and aerobic activity, such as swimming, walking, etc.).
There were 153 Activity Teams (divided into Fresh Start, Total Fit, and Family divisions) and 727 Healthy Weight individual participants committed to the program. Overall, the activity groups accumulated 353,717 total miles (travelling to the moon 1.4 times and going around the world 14.2 times).
In the weight loss division, the top 3 participants lost 11-13% of their weight.
Family Activity Results
“The Broncos Fans” from Billings were the overall winner in the Family Activity Division with an average of 802 miles for each of the five members over a three month period. “Team McHuge is Back!” of Montana, Colorado, Maine and California garnered the second place title with an average of 594.38 miles for each of the 10 members. Team “Spracklins” of Billings earned third place, racking up an average of 568.08 miles for each of the four members.
Fresh Start Activity Results
“GMC Avengers” from Glendive were the overall winners in the Fresh Start Activity Division, racking up an average of 1,175.31 miles for the 10 members. “GMC Thin It to Win It” of Glendive came in second place with an average of 898.73 miles for each of the eight members. In third place, “Fit Don’t Quit” of Great Falls finished with an average of 835.66 miles for each of the six members.
Total Fit Activity Results
“Dowl Die Hards” of Billings took the top spot in the Total Fit Activity category, averaging a total of 893.34 miles for each of the eight members. Coming in second place was “Fuji’s Warriors” of Billings, averaging 850.82 miles for each of the six team members. “YSenheimers” of Billings claimed third place, with each of the eight team members averaging 811.13 miles.
Shape Up Montana Community Sponsors are: Billings Clinic, Scheels, MTN News, Anderson Zurmuehlen, Montana State Fund, and Pierce. Contributing Partners are: Albertsons and Wendy’s. The Big Sky State Games’ Major Sponsors are: First Interstate Bank, Kampgrounds of America, and BlueCross BlueShield of Montana.