A Sidney couple faces charges of endangering the welfare of children after a Sidney police officer responded to a call in reference to possible child neglect. According to the report, 41 year old Edward Lepur Jr and Jenifer A. Godwin, both of an Aster Court address in Sidney, were contacted by an officer and asked to voluntarily report to the Richland County Jail and be booked on the charge. Lepur reported to the jail on Feb. 15 and Godwin reported on Feb. 16. Both were charged with endangering the welfare of children and released on their own recognizance.
William James Steinley, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with DUI-Alcohol (first offense).
John William Loving, 71, of Snyder, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Rafael Perez, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with reckless driving (first offense), failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle (second offense), DUI-alcohol (first offense) and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Breanna Albalos, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with DUI-alcohol (first offense).
Randolph Green, 28, of Plentywood, was arrested on Feb. 18 on a failure to appear warrant.
Sandra Roulette, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with possession of an intoxicating substance under 21 but over 18 (first offense) and DUI-alcohol (first offense).
Thomas Charles Taylor, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with partner/family member assault and also held on an extra-jurisdictional warrant.