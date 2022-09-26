Sidney Eagles fell to Lewistown, with a score of 7 to 44. Even though the Eagles lost, there were still some good plays and the team fought hard.

Here's a few photos from the game.

DSC_2387.jpg

Corben Holler Blocking.
DSC_2569.jpg

Aren Larsen with a reception.
DSC_2596.jpg

Zander Dean running with the ball.


