Sidney Eagles fall to Lewistown Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Sidney Eagles fell to Lewistown, with a score of 7 to 44. Even though the Eagles lost, there were still some good plays and the team fought hard.Here's a few photos from the game. Corben Holler Blocking. KCDEAN Aren Larsen with a reception. KCDEAN Zander Dean running with the ball. KCDEAN Tags Sidney Eagles Photo Sport Team Fall Play Game Score