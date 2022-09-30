Sidney Eagles upcoming sports Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sidney Eagles Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sat 10/1-HS Golf @ Hamilton State Meet 10:00am-MS Football vs Miles City 10/11:30am-HS/MS Cross Country @ Custer Co Invite 10:00am-MS Volleyball (7B/7A) @ Watford City 10:00am start (three town jamboree)-MS Volleyball (8B/8A) @ Sidney High School 10:00am start (three town jamboree)Mon 10/3-HS Speech/Drama/Debate first practice after school at SHS Global CaféTues 10/4-HS C/JV/V Volleyball @ Dawson Co. 4:00pm start (next game starts 20 min. after previous)Thur 10/6-HS Frosh Football vs Williston 5:00pmFri 10/7-HS V Football @ Billings Central 7:00pm-HS C/JV/V Volleyball @ Fergus 4:00pm start (next game starts 20 min. after previous)Sat 10/8-MS Volleyball (7B/7A/8B/8A) @ Watford City MonDak Championship time TBD-MS Football @ Glendive MonDak Championship time TBD-HS/MS Cross Country hosting Sidney Invite @ Sidney Country Club 10:00am start-HS C/JV/V Volleyball vs Billings Central 2:00pm start (next game starts 20 min. after previous)Fri 10/14-HS JV/C Volleyball hosting sub-varsity jamboree @ Sidney High School 1pm start-HS Cross Country hosting Eastern A Fall Classic @ Sidney Country Club 1pm start-HS V Football vs Custer Co 7:00pmSat 10/15-HS Frosh Football @ Custer Co 10:00am-HS C/JV/V Volleyball @ Glasgow 1:00pm start (next game starts 20 min. after previous) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Jv Football Dawson Co. Sport Linguistics Cross Country Varsity Ms Load comments Most Popular Independence of the Judiciary key to upcoming Supreme Court race Hit-and-run injures pedestrian The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Get a piece of the wall and become part of Sidney history Richland County gets more AmeriCorps funding Sidney-Richland Regional Airport to get $4.414 million Sidney plans a big homecoming week Uvalde sparks new training exercise for area law enforcement, emergency services Maturing housing markets in the Bakken have created some new opportunities The divergent energy visions of Montana’s U.S. House candidates INSIDE: Physicians, Specialists, Dentists, Chiropractors, Optometry, Fitness, Massage and MORE! VIEW DIRECTORY Your Social Connection