As hot spots of COVID-19 started popping up in the United States, local, state and national officials advised healthcare facilities to prepare for the onset of this worldwide pandemic in their respective communities. Shortly after the advisement, nursing homes and assisted living facilities quickly responded to protect the health and safety of those most vulnerable to COVID-19, our elderly.
Effective March 13, Sidney Health Center restricted visitors at both The Lodge and Extended Care including family members, volunteers, vendors and non-essential business. Further precautionary measures, requiring essential staff to complete a health screen as they report to work for their scheduled day/night shift, were put into place to add another level of protection for the elderly.
“It is truly amazing how resilient, patient and understanding the residents, family and staff have been throughout what is going to be the biggest challenge anyone has faced to date in the healthcare field,” stated Marlys Anvik, senior executive of Long Term Care at Sidney Health Center. “While there have been changes implemented for the protection of everyone, residents continue to participate in an array of activities that our Activities Department has put together in light of the social distancing measures we are following.”
Regular activities such as Bingo, crafting and small group devotionals continue to be a priority as well as regular check-ins to assist residents with FaceTiming their family members, etc. Extended Care management has prepared special meals for the residents once a week to give them a welcome change from the routine dining experience. In addition, the Activities Department is planning to decorate Easter bonnets this week with a parade and prizes.
Furthermore, families are coming up with great ideas of how to stay connected beyond phone calls and FaceTiming with their loved ones. They are dropping off care packages, painting on windows of their loved ones rooms, and sending letters to name a few. In addition, grade school classes are sending “Letters of Love” to distribute to residents.
“We understand that social distancing can be extremely difficult,” reiterated Anvik. “As a healthcare organization, we continue to follow the CDC recommendations and thank our community and family members for supporting our policies to keep the residents at Extended Care and The Lodge safe and healthy.”
Since mid-March, Sidney Health Center has tested one to six community members on a daily basis. The decision to test is based on a healthcare provider’s evaluation and judgement to determine if the patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19. Tests can only be done with a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant order.
Not everyone experiencing symptoms needs to be tested. Sidney Health Center continues to follow CDC guidelines and prioritizing testing.
Although the number of kits is limited, Sidney Health Center continues to order supplies for testing purposes and plans to continue testing as the need arises.
Once a sample is collected, the test kit is sent to the Montana State Laboratory. Sidney Health Center is getting the test results within 24 hours from when the sample is received at the state lab, which is averaging about a 36-hour turnaround overall.
Coordination of teamwork is evident during this time of uncertainty as management across the hospital, clinic and long-term care continues to implement creative ways to manage and prepare for this worldwide pandemic. The organization continues to work closely with state and local officials including the Richland County Health Department to mitigate the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our community.
The national shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) continues to be of great concern for all healthcare facilities. Sidney Health Center monitors its inventory of PPE on a daily basis and works closely with the state to continue getting supplies.
Furthermore, Sidney Health Center is accepting donations of N95 masks, fabric masks, 3D masks, and isolation gowns.
Questions regarding PPE donations should be directed through Sidney Health Center’s Marketing Department at 406-488-2595 or the Foundation for Community Care at 406-488-2273.
For those who need to seek medical attention for COVID-19, Sidney Health Center is requesting that you call first. Please call 406-488-3963 to talk to a staff member before presenting at the clinic, hospital or emergency room. Individuals will be instructed what to do depending on their symptoms. This will allow staff time to protect themselves before providing the necessary medical care.
For more information about precautions, measures and updates, visit Sidney Health Center’s website at sidneyhealth.org or follow its Facebook page.