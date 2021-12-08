The sophomore class of Sidney High School was assigned, per District requirement, a semester project at the beginning of this academic year. This section of the Sidney Herald is the culmination of many hours of reading, note taking, discussions, assignments and assessments, with Edith Hamilton’s “Mythology” as the focus of instruction and foundation of the project.
The sophomore class has been working on these articles in order to experience the writing process as well as the regimens and requirements of newspaper publication. This creative writing assignment, called fan fiction, started with idea boards and sketches, became formal outlines, then rough drafts. The rough drafts have been revised, edited by themselves and their peers and edited by class editors, students acting as desk editors and an editor in chief. Each student has then submitted for cumulative assessment a final draft. Each class has been working diligently to refine and enhance their stories and the best have been chosen to be published by the Sidney Herald.
These stories are purely fictional, allowing the writers to let their imaginations go free and learn to express themselves without limits or restrictions. The classes were split into four desks; a News Desk, a Sports Desk, a Media and Entertainment Desk and a Food and Fashion Desk - similar to the professional environment of a newspaper.
The sophomore class is extremely grateful to the Sidney Herald and “Newspapers in Education” as well as the following companies and individuals whose donations have made this section in the Sidney Herald possible: Blue Rock Products Co., Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative Inc., Sidney Sugars Inc., Apex Collision Center Inc., Herres Insurance Agency Inc., Bagnell RV Park, The Rush Expresso, LLC, Wick-Kidd RPR, Zachary and Katey Bayless, Kelly Burger Salon, Pro Build, Fink Dental Center, and Ribbon & Rail.