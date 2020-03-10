This week the Sidney Lions Club presented a check for $250 to the National Honor Society (NHS). Pictured are Sidney Lions Club President Raleigh Peck, Treasurers Ron and Yvonne Gebhardt. Accepting for NHS is President Elizabeth Reynolds. The Lions and NHS team up to present academic scholar certificates to all Sidney High School students who have earned a 3.5 grade point average each of the first three quarters of the school year. A social is held with invited parents, at which time the certificates are presented while dessert and coffee or other beverages are served. The NHS induction of new members is held at the same function. Typically, about 100 students are honored at this event; the funds help offset the cost of the food.
