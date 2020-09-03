Sunday, August 23
5:37 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 600 block of Warren Lane to a report of someone driving recklessly on a dirt bike. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
Monday, August 24
11:17 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Sunflower Lane to a report of a marijuana smell coming from a particular apartment. Officers made contact with a tenant and discovered the person was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The person was charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and cited, but not arrested.
Tuesday, August 25
10:18 a.m. — SPD officers received a call with “a tip that a particular individual was in possession of narcotics,” according to a SPD representative. However, officers were unable to locate a suspect and no further action was taken.
7:52 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 900 block of South Lincoln Ave. for a report of an “altercation involving a male and two females,” according to a SPD representative, who said “a male subject was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.”
Wednesday, August 26
11:45 a.m. — SPD officer met with a reporting party, who wanted to file a “harassment” complaint. The person said they were receiving harassing Facebook messages of a threatening nature. The officer looked at the messages and determined that both parties were inappropriately texting messages to one another. “Reporting party was urged to block the other person and cease engagement from them,” said a SPD representative.
Thursday, August 27
1:24 p.m. — SPD officer met with a reporting party who complained about receiving threatening text messages on a social media app. The person was advised to block the other party and to cease engagement.
Friday, August 28
9:33 a.m. — SPD officer met with someone at the lobby of the Richland County Law and Justice Center who wanted to turn themself in for an outstanding warrant pertaining to violating the conditions of their release on a previous charge. The person was arrested and incarcerated.
8:34 p.m. — SPD officer was notified by a Richland County Sheriff deputy that they had arrested someone for a warrant out of Sidney City Court for failure to return a pre-sentencing questionnaire.
Saturday, August 29
10:20 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd Ave. SE for a report of what the reporting party believed to be gunshots being fired. However, one of the officers on patrol said it was likely fireworks being discharged, because the officers said they saw fireworks in the air in the area. The officers questioned two individuals, but reported it was not them, according to a SPD representative.