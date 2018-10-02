Sidney’s girls golf team put together a strong performance as the Eagles placed fourth in the team standings during the state tournament held in Hamilton.
The Eagles finished with a two-day score of 811.
Laurel’s girls won the state championship with a team score of 726 followed by Whitefish at 760 and Corvallis at 782. Polson placed fifth at 822.
Sidney’s freshman Karly Volk earned All-State honors with a 186. After a score of 95 the first day, Volk shot a 91 the second day to tie for 11th place.
Butte Central’s Tricia Joyce won medalist honors with a 152. Corvallis’ Macee Greenwood took second at 157 and Whitefish’s Ella Shaw placed third at 173. Miles City’s Ashtyn Swigart took sixth at 179.
Sidney’s Sarah Karanjai was 18th with a 193. Emma Torgerson had a two-day score of 213 for 37th place. Adriana Beyerle finished with a 219 for 41st place.
The top three boys teams were Laurel at 597, Hamilton at 625 and Stevensville at 659.
Libby’s Ryggs Johnston shot a 137 to earn the individual title. Four golfers tied for second with 145s.
Sidney’s Kyler Garsjo shot a 177 for 34th place. Sidney’s Matt Hansen shot a 179 for 39th place.