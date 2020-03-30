During the brief Sidney Public Schools special session school board meeting on Thursday, March 26, the COVID-19 plan of action was discussed after Gov. Steve Bullock extended the school closures until at least April 10. “The plan of action includes coverage of offsite learning instruction as well as school meals that are consistent with the district’s regular provided options,” Sidney Public School Superintendent Monte Silk said. “We’re delivering packets in cars; the school has also set up various online team meetings by class or by the course that is being developed as we speak.” Silk noted meals are being provided at Sidney Middle School, Boys and Girls Club and the high school while the students have to be in the car to get the meals. While Silk believes the meal plans have worked out well so far, he’s disappointed in some of the people’s actions. “Unfortunately, we have had a few people gone to all three sites and picked up meals and we haven’t resolved that issue yet,” he said. “On the other hand, if they’re that hungry, they probably need the food.” The action plan was approved by the board members. In addition, Gov. Bullock announced a shelter in place order, which Silk elaborated on. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of the extension,” Silk said, adding he is pleased with how it has gone so far. “This has been a serious process and our staff, our kids, our parents have all been great,” he said. “It’s been difficult, it’s not perfect, but the attitude of the staff has been superb. I just want to thank everyone for their hard work and efforts.”
Sidney school board approves plan of action at special meeting
