Last weekend was a whirlwind experience for Sidney native Annika Bennion as she represented the Western League at the Capitol Debate Club’s annual national championships in Virginia.
As a complete novice, the first debate taught many lessons: don’t agree with competition and don’t worry about hurting their feelings. To add to the intensity, her debate partner could not make it to the tournament, cancelling just 48 hours before competition. If she wanted to participate, she had to go alone.
After a little moment of despair, Bennion decided to debate by herself against teams that had worked together for years. Her coach also encouraged her to enter the experienced category, rather than compete with the beginners.
There is nothing like learning by doing and by the end of the tournament she had won enough to become a quarterfinalist and take home the coveted Top Speaker award.
”Debate makes you more confident as a person,” Bennion said. “It helps you think past the surface of an issue.”
Bennion is a 16 year-old dual-credit student at MSU Billings.