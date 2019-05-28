Sidney High School animal science students were able to perform some suture techniques in class after learning about them earlier in the week. Thanks to the donation of suture materials from High Plains Veterinarian Clinic, students were able to learn by watching and then actually performing the suture techniques themselves. This support from local business has made this year a great success for the Ag Department at Sidney High School.
