Snickerdoodle Muffins (Muffadoodles) (Gift Mix in a Jar)
1 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
3/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 1/2 cups all-purpose white flour
3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
Muffin topping: 5 teaspoons additional sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon mixed together to sprinkle on top of muffins (1/2 teaspoon per muffin); place in a snack-size zip-top bag in jar.
In a clean quart-sized jar, layer all ingredients except the 5 teaspoons additional sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Place additional sugar cinnamon mixture in a small plastic bag and place on top of other ingredients. Cover the jar tightly with a lid, decorate if desired and attach a copy of the recipe card.
Snickerdoodle Muffins (Muffadoodles) Recipe
1 recipe Snickerdoodle Muffin mix
1 cup (2 sticks) margarine or butter
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 eggs
11/4 cup Greek yogurt (plain, nonfat)
Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine wet ingredients (margarine or butter, Greek yogurt, eggs and vanilla) in one bowl. Combine dry ingredients (sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cream of tartar, ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon, all-purpose white flour and whole-wheat flour) in a separate bowl. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until dry ingredients are well mixed. Make sure not to overmix muffins. The batter may be lumpy. Scoop muffin batter into muffin tins until the batter fills roughly three-fourths of the muffin tin. Stir together additional sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon on each muffin. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until they are golden brown.
Makes approximately 12 servings (one muffin each). Each serving has 180 calories, 9 grams (g) fat, 3 g protein, 23 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber and 130 milligrams sodium.