Carrot flowers are distinctive, and very similar to Queen Anne’s Lace. A lovely addition to a bouquet of flowers, but not so lovely if you wanted delicious carrots.
Flowering early generally means the carrot underground is either very small, and it may have become woody and tough. That’s a disappointment to the gardener anticipating lovely, honey-roasted thyme carrots for the dinner table.
The problem is not as uncommon as you might think. Carrots are what’s called a biennial species. The first year, they grow roots and vegetation, and usually no flowers. The second year, they shift to making flowers and producing seeds, and the root starts to get woody.
When the weather is prematurely warm in the spring of the first year of a carrot’s life, then hits a cold snap for a period of time, the carrot may be fooled into thinking that the next warm period means it’s time to make flowers and seeds.
That leads to roots that are terribly small and sometimes woody as well.
Some of the seeds in your packet could also simply be outliers, that are not going to wait two years to go to seed.
Older seeds tend to have this issue more often than fresh seeds. Certain varieties may also be more prone to earlier flowering than others.
To prevent the issue, always buy fresh carrot seeds and avoid planting them too early in the spring.
Keep notes on varieties that had an issue with early flowering, so you can spot trends. Plant new carrots every two weeks, and just pluck the silly ones that flower too soon.
And, if you do want to grow your own carrot seeds, now you know how. It’s a two-year process.
Leave some carrots in the ground to overwinter until next year, when they will make lovely flowers for your bouquets, as well as likely way more seeds for carrots than you could possibly eat.
I would not keep seeds from early flowering carrots — unless flowering early is a trait you wish to cultivate.