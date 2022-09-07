Queen Anne's Lace resembles carrot flowers
Carrot flowers are distinctive, and very similar to Queen Anne’s Lace. A lovely addition to a bouquet of flowers, but not so lovely if you wanted delicious carrots.

Flowering early generally means the carrot underground is either very small, and it may have become woody and tough. That’s a disappointment to the gardener anticipating lovely, honey-roasted thyme carrots for the dinner table.



