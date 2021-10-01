Food & Drink
Atmosphere - Rodiron Grill & Casino, Bar - TapHouse Bar & Grill, Breakfast - Sunny’s Family Restaurant, Burger - TapHouse Bar & Grill, Cocktail - Rodiron Grill & Casino, Coffee - The Rush, Dessert - Allison’s Cookie Jar, Dinner - South 40 Restaurant, Lounge & Casino, Ethnic Food - Mucho Si 2, Sidney, Fast Food - Footers, Lunch - Footers, Overall Restaurant - TapHouse Bar & Grill, Pizza - Powder Keg, Restaurant Service - TapHouse Bar & Grill, Server - Christina Campbell - Rodiron
Goods & Services
Auto Body Shop - 1st Choice Collision Center, Auto Mechanic - Sidney Carburetor & Electric, Auto Parts Store - O’Reilly Auto Parts, Auto Salesperson - Kris Weltikol, Action Auto, Butcher/Meat Processing - Craig’s Meat Processing Plant, Construction/Contractor - MacGrady Construction LLC, Dealership - Action Auto, Financial Institution - Stockman Bank, Furniture Store - Johnson Hardware & Furniture, Gas Station - Metz Fuel & Service, Grocery Store - Reynolds Market, HVAC - Frontier Heating, Inc, Landscape/Lawn Service - Fred Sifuentes, Liquor Store - Sidney Liquor Store, Plumber - Olson Plumbing & Heating, Tire Shop - Western Tire,
Health
Advanced Practice Provider - Jacqueline Free, FNP-C, Chiropractor - Fink Family Chiropractic, Dental Office - Sidney Dental, Family Health Practice - Mondak Clinic, Fitness Instructor - Anytime Fitness, Massage Therapist - Asian Body Works, Medical Professional - Josh Deschaine, PA-C, Nurse - Kay Hatter, Pharmacy - Clinic Pharmacy
Lifestyle
Boutique - Boutique 33, Casino - Ranger Lounge, Church - St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Gift Shop - Montana Bare Cave, Hair Stylist/Barber - Brittany Andreasen, Local Artist - Stone Yellow, Local Event - Richland County Fair & Rodeo, Nail Technician - Brittany Andreasen, Personal Trainer - Kennedi Wyman, Pet Groomer - Misty the Groomer, Salon - Blend Salon and Spa
Professional Services
Accountant - Smith, Lange & Hailey PC, Community Services Organization - Boys & Girls Club of Richland County, Daycare Provider - Jitterbugs Preschool & Daycare, Financial Advisor - Edward Jones, Jamie L. Malsam, Insurance Agency - Seigfreid Agency Insurance and Real Estate, Insurance Agent - Amanda Seigfreid, Law Firm - Netzer Law Office, Lawyer/Attorney - Donald Netzer, Photographer - Kacee McPherson Photography, Real Estate Agency - Beagle Properties - Real Estate Agent - Amanda Seigfreid
Special Business Awards
Customer Service - Stockman Bank, New Business - Mimi’s Kitchen, Overall Business - Stockman Bank, Place to Work - Stockman Bank, Unique Business - Par Tee Golf