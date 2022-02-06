Johnson’s Hardware & Furniture made news lately when it was announced the long-standing business had new owners and their last name wasn’t Johnson. The press release was big news because a Johnson (and quite often more than one) had been at the helm of the business since its inception in 1915.
The store was established in Sidney, Montana by three brothers, George, Gil and Axel along with partner Andy Mercer. While Gil bowed out, Carl and George continued to operate the store until their deaths in 1957 and 1956, respectively.
Following in their family footsteps, Hubert joined the store in 1956 and Paul returned to Sidney in 1959 to help out as well. Johnson’s Hardware was operated by the two brothers until Hubert’s retirement in 1996.
Prior to their turn as owners of Johnson’s Hardware, both Hubert and Paul served in the military and graduated from college. Hubert earned a degree from the University of Montana in Missoula while Paul attended Antioch College in Ohio.
Philip Johnson, along with Chip and Kristine Gifford (Kristine is a Johnson), were the next family members to own and operate the Sidney store. Together the three of them continued in the family business until just recently, selling the business to Kyle and Emily Medearis of Baker, Montana.
While not a part of the Johnson clan, the new owners are excited about the opportunity to own one of Sidney’s oldest businesses, they have hardware experience and have no plans to make major changes to the things that people love about Johnson’s Hardware. In fact, they’re not even changing the name… at least not yet.
“We’re excited!” Kyle Medearis said. “This is a business that has been a part of Sidney for almost as long as there has been a Sidney, Montana.”
Another thing that won’t be changing is the familiar faces in the store. The staff has been retained as well.
“We fell in love with the place. We loved the staff. We loved the wide variety of product options. It’s a great business,” Emily said.
As for selling the store to someone outside the family, Phil said there wasn’t really an option.
“We came to the conclusion about four years ago that there simply wasn’t a member of the family’s next generation interested in taking over the family business,” Chip said. “We realized then it was either find a buyer or close up shop some day. And closing up shop just isn’t a viable option for this community. The absence of our store in downtown Sidney would be a severe blow to the local business community, along with the loss of nearly 20 jobs. It just wasn’t something we felt good about at all.”
The “changing of the guard” at Johnson’s Hardware & Furniture may mean the end of one era but the legacy which began in 1915 will continue thanks to the store’s new owners.