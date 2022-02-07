Being in a community that runs on farming and agriculture, an agriculturally minded business like Tri-County Implement Inc. is a necessity.
Tri-County Implement has been a part of the Richland County community since 1988. Walt and Karen McNutt moved to the area with the plan to open what is today, your local go-to for agricultural parts and services. The original shop was an old tire shop before the McNutt family purchased it and started their business.
The McNutt family opened Tri-County Implement with the intention to always be a family owned and operated business.
This is a desire that has been passed down to the McNutts daughter and son in law, Larry and Tami Christensen, and continued down the line to Tami and Larry's son and daughter, Tyler and Andrea Christensen. Tri-County Implement is going on with it’s 3rd generation owners and operators and keeping that original dream alive.
Though Walt McNutt had to work hard at laying some groundwork to get things going, the community took quickly to the Tri-County Implement and has been very supportive in the success of the business today.
“The community has supported us in tough times in the beginning and we want to always show our appreciation in all we do for the community,” says Tyler.
“We’ve hit some road blocks here and there with the pandemic that we’ve all been maneuvering through. Mainly trying to get new products or just getting certain parts and services like we’re used to has changed a bit but we will always do our best for our customers.
The Christensen family takes great pride in their community and make sure to do their part in supporting the community that has always supported their business.
“All of us serve on boards of some sort to be a part of the community. One of the boards would be the foundation for community care and Larry, a retired chief fire officer, and Tyler both serve as volunteer firemen for the community. Being as involved as we can be means a lot to us here at Tri-County,” said Tami.
The Christensen family is obviously a hard working family. They try to be available 7 days a week for those loyal customers. If the opportunity arises for any of them to take time off they are usually found spending time with one another, as family is also very important to each of them.
“When I can sneak away any I usually take my family camping or go spend some time at our cabin in Western Montana. I have two little ones, 5 and 2, so they really enjoy trips like that,” said Tyler.
Looking on towards the future of Tri-County Implement, Tyler is very enthusiastic about being a part of his grandfather's dream.
“I’m taking more of a role in bringing that 3rd generation into play,” said Tyler.
Between Tyler, his sister and her husband, the Tri-County Implements future of keeping in the family is looking bright.
This is one business not just Sidney but all of Richland County benefits from. With great knowledge in their field of business and even greater compassion for their community, Tri-County Implement is a gem in comparison and one this community can be proud of.