It wouldn't be the Sunrise City without a little sunshine from Sunny's.
Sunny's Family Restaurant has been shining bright in Sidney over a decade. They will actually be celebrating their 15th anniversary this year. If you haven't noticed it before, there is a picture hanging in the restaurant from 1936 when Sunny's was a little cafe known as Sherlock's. It was also three separate businesses under one building with the lower portion of the building being a barber shop.
Anissa Gillespie, the owner of Sunny’s, is thrilled to share the history of this neat little building with anyone willing to listen. She is proud to be a part of such history.
Gillespie is a born and raised Sidney native. She only ventured out of the area for a short season of her life to attend college.
Gillespie did not plan on owning and running a restaurant. She actually has a bachelor's degree as a paralegal and she was going to school to become a lawyer.
Those plans changed when Gillespie came home from school for her grandfather's funeral. While visiting her old home town she noticed the little restaurant had closed down. The restaurant didn't leave her mind. She knew that it was something that needed to remain a functioning part of this community.
Over the years Sunny’s has taken on several different faces.
When Gillespie first got her foot in the restaurant business, Sunny's was a Mexican restaurant. “We still have that Mexican flare when it comes to our menu,” said Gillespie. “We were kind of set up that way and just sort of kept the theme going. We actually still have Mexican Monday’s at the restaurant.”
By 2007 Gillespie had taken full reign and Sunny’s was birthed.
“It's been a good 15 years,” says Gillespie. “We’ve had our hurdles over the years but we’ve come powered through.”
She continued, ”I can remember how wild the boom years were for us. We had a shortage of employees. I kept track of one year during that busy season and had a total of 15 days off. It was wild but thankfully I have a huge family and most of them live around here. I’ve had nieces and nephews, cousins and even my own children help out around the restaurant at one time or another. I’m very thankful for my support system.
It seems restaurants have been hit pretty hard with the current pandemic situation but for Sunny’s it's persevering right on through.
“Covid has obviously been very challenging for most people, I think,” said Gillespie. “Just the unknown was the most challenging. Restaurants felt it a little more because it's where people go to congregate and visit. We’ve had to rethink quite a bit during the thick of it.”
Gillespie has a big heart for the community. It's easy to see when you walk into Sunny’s. “Sunny’s is a community restaurant and it’s set up to be that way,” Gillespie says. “Everything is bright and sunny. It's a place where neighbors visit neighbors and everyone comes to after church on a Sunday. Our tables are even set up to visit each other and stuck or secluded within a booth.”
Gillespie is planning a big celebration in November for their big 15 year anniversary and before that Sunny’s is planning to continue their famous Cinco De Mayo celebration this year. “Come check us out for some great specials and a chance to win some prizes.”
Places like Sunny’s are another piece of the backbone that holds a community together. A place you’re always welcome. Where you can pop in for a smile and a satisfying meal and know you’re in good company. It's a Sunny part of the Sunrise City and one to be proud of.