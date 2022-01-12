Whether it’s running for office, or starting a battle, Alexander the Great wants the power. The gods have come to Sidney as it is, obviously, the strongest and most powerful metropolis in all of eastern Montana. They came to help spread Sidney’s influence around the country, and quite possibly, the globe. In a confusing turn of events that resulted in ancient Greeks appearing in Sidney, along with the gods, a particularly power-hungry one named Alexander III, more commonly known as Alexander the great, has tried to become “supreme ruler” over Sidney. When he discovered that supreme leaders have been out of style for the past several thousand years, he settled on the Sidney mayor position. He claims that he has the gods supporting him, and it is their will for him to be ruler. When we asked Zeus about this, he said, “We have yet to decide which gods support him, but I think we will have a decision in a few weeks.” In a statement made by Alexander when we confronted him with this information, Alexander threatened he will “use military force if required” and will “take the power myself”. The local police are, understandably, a little concerned by this statement. In a series of special operations by the military and police, they quickly subdued the army. Alexander was furious, but put aside his anger for power. Diocles, a Greek philosopher and physicist, is understandably worried about how Alexander threatening to use force could reflect his behavior if he was elected into office, so he has decided to run as well. The two contenders had a heated debate where they talked about issues that each wanted to address.
Alexander’s coming for your power. Alexander the Great and his running partner, who is to be determined by the heated debate between the gods, are running for mayor. As previously mentioned, the gods are split on whether or not they want the larger-than-life, energetic Alexander as leader of Sidney. One of the gods is to be his running partner, which is still being discussed. Diocles, his opponent, stated that he should be the leader because he isn’t a “blundering buffoon like Alexander.” Alexander responded with a withering statement, saying that he is “going to help law enforcement,” because he isn’t a, “crybaby like his opponent”. Alexander promises to protect your rights, while Diocles promises to help the economy. While Alexander is more brash in his statements on Hermesbook (Facebook messenger for the gods). Whether you vote for Diocles, or Alexander, something interesting is bound to happen in Sidney!
Sidney isn’t the only ones having a dispute, however. Things are heating up on Olympus, as the gods are divided on the subject of being supreme ruler of Sidney. Some gods, such as Zeus and Ares are on Alexander’s side, saying that Sidney needs a strong and capable ruler. While others, like Athena and Apollo, are on Diocles’ side, saying that Sidney needs a strong economy. It seems almost to be a fight between the brawns and the brains. They have started the final processes of the election, and are holding a vote for the many gods and goddesses everywhere. The results on who will be Alexander’s and Diocles’ running partner will be intense and too close to call.
Returning to the contenders, recently Alexander the Great hasn’t been shy of trying to “influence” the people. Along with Alexander, Diocles, and other Greeks, some of Alexander’s army has come through with him. He had the army stationed throughout Sidney to “check up” on the voters and see how they’re doing. He hadn’t directly stated that anyone not voting for him would be punished, but his army wasn’t helping the air of anxiety around Sidney. As mentioned previously local law enforcement was confounded and confused by the sudden appearance of the massive force. A joint operation with the police and the military has subdued the army for now, but Alexander is furious and is attempting to put together a new army. Alexander may be Great, but he may be a little shrewd and power hungry as well.
Diocles is a famous mathematician, and his calculations are saying that Alexander and leadership don’t add up. He says that based on how Alexander is acting during the election, he would try to take power away from the people and give it to himself. Diocles’ points include that Alexander could take fields away from farmers by force, and use those fields as training grounds for his new army. Of course, Diocles says that he is the obvious choice because he “will lead Sidney schools and businesses to a bigger and brighter future.” The discussion between Diocles and Alexander is heating up around town, and doesn’t show signs of slowing down.
A debate between Diocles and Alexander was held in Veterans Park today, moderated by Zeus himself. All the gods managed to squeeze themselves into the benches in front of the amphitheater with no casualties and only minor injuries to the people. While there seemed to be no casualties in the audience, the same could not be said up on stage. Both candidates were asking explosive questions that rendered a rebuttal useless. Alexander asked the first question to Diocles, asking what he planned to do with citizens rights; Diocles was heard to have asked, “What rights?” He then asked a question to Alexander on how he was going to protect Sidney, to which Alexander responded, “Wait, people actually want Sidney?” The degrading debate turned into a swordfight when Diocles insulted Alexander’s army. People looked to the moderator rather unhappily for help, but Zeus was too busy womanizing with Sidney locals to notice or care. Ancient rulers from the past definitely have different values than the modern-day man.
Diocles and Alexander are both interesting rulers, with many potential downsides and what can be seen as positives about them both. For example, Diocles was a smart man in Ancient Greece, while Alexander was a strong ruler. Diocles promises education and economy, while Alexander promises better security. They each have their own positives, so we encourage Sidney citizens to go vote for your candidate. Many extremists support either Diocles or Alexander, while most moderates support a more mundane candidate, such as a Sidney local. Fortune favors the bold, and both candidates for mayor are exactly that.