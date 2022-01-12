Fashion in ancient Greece had been very simple, it mainly consisted of handmade clothing that was made from linen or wool that covered up the bare minimum. This made it much more surprising when Aphrodite announced she was hosting a fashion competition for the other Greek gods and goddesses in Olympus. This competition ended up becoming the inspiration for America’s next top fashion icon. Thousands of years later in Sidney Montana, she holds the same competition again. This time there are twelve competitors, six gods, and six goddesses. The competition required more than just basic fashion, there was also a lot of skill involved which would even out the competition.
When all of the contestants arrived in Sidney, they were told to meet at the Event Center, where they would meet the other contestants. First, one of the favorites amongst the gods was introduced, Apollo. He was widely known as one of the best-looking gods and therefore had an immediate advantage over some of the other contestants. Hephaestus was another contestant who came as a surprise to the judges since he is known as the only ugly god. However, his creativity and workmanship will help him greatly later in the competition. On the other hand, the goddesses’ side of the competition seemed much closer. Artemis and Hestia headlined the goddesses’ side but it was anybody’s competition to lose.
In the first week of the competition, the contestants are thrown right into the heated competition. They had to fully embody Montana fashion. The male competitors went with a cowboy style showing off their stirrups and cowboy boots. There are no surprises on the gods’ side as Apollo shows that he belongs in this competition after showing off a pair of turquoise boots. Persephone shows out on the goddesses’ side and shows Aphrodite that she is taking advantage of the time she has outside the underworld. Meanwhile, Artemis is determined to beat her brother and does everything in her power to pull ahead, and it works. Aphrodite, Clotho, and Athena assemble to discuss who will be eliminated first.
In the second week of the competition, Clotho challenges the contestants to make their own clothing.The contestants meet at Big Sky Embroidery to start the challenge.The goddesses made dresses and the gods will make their own cowboy hats. Hephaestus excelled in this challenge, this let him catch up after a rough first week of competition. Arachne is also excelling in this part of the competition as weaving is definitely her strong suit. However, Ares falls slightly behind the competition when he breaks his battle armor and throws a tantrum destroying his entire forge. Nike also has a strong showing in this challenge as she is not accustomed to losing.
After a heated couple of weeks of competition, the judges announce that they will make the first elimination. Hephaestus is in the bottom three after a rough first week in the competition. However, the judges noticed his strong showing when he made a perfect hat. Aegria is also in the bottom three since she has not completed a single challenge. Koalemos is also in the bottom three because she hasn’t done anything to stand out. In the end, the judges met and decided on the unlucky contestant who will be going home. Aegria’s inability to complete a task was the primary reason why the judges sent her home.
After weeks of competition, the contestants have come to shoe week. They will design their shoes or boots and display them on the runway, Ares stands out this week with his lightweight, yet protective cowboy boots. Looks like all those years on the field have paid off for Ares. Achilles also makes a nice pair of cowboy boots with spurs but all the extra armor covering his heels messed up his runway walk. Nike had definitely stood out for shoe week and showed that she belongs in this competition, and with this shoe week marks the halfway point for the competition, meaning there are only 6 competitors left.
After the second half of the competition, there were only three contestants left. Apollo dominated over the rest of the gods and was the easy choice to enter the finals. However, on the goddesses side, there were two contestants left. Persephone and Artemis had battled it out throughout the whole competition and have finally met to determine who is the more fashionable goddess. Artemis was a better competitor and worked harder, but Persephone was a more natural beauty and had been favored by the judges. In the end Persephone’s natural beauty didn’t help her when the semi-finals challenge was an obstacle course in high heeled boots, Artemis dominated and is now facing off against her brother, Apollo, in the finals. The siblings had faced each other with respect and dignity,but in the end the winner of Ancient Greece’s next top fashion icon was…Apollo! He was versatile in the physical competitions, but was still graced with enough beauty to edge out Artemis. Until next time…on America’s Next Top Fashion Icon.