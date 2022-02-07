The MonDak Heritage Center has one goal in mind. That goal is to bring something special to the community by bridging the gaps between generations. To share the most interesting facts, stories and events that built this community and made it what it is today.
A one-stop shop for everything you could possibly want or need to know about Sidney and the surrounding areas.
The heritage center has been here since a few great minds got together back in 1967 and decided that the area needed a place that housed great history and cultivated a more artistic vibe for the community. The Center was known then as the J.K. Ralston
Museum and Art Center. It officially opened its doors in 1972 in Sidney's old hospital which is now long gone.
The heritage center remained in the hospital building until the hospital needed the building back.
In a scramble to find another form of housing for the museum, several members kept artifacts and pieces for the museum in basements, garages and in their own homes.
The early members were finally able to find an old church basement that they purchased as their new property, but not long after they had decided to make this the museum's new home one of the food bank freezers that belonged to the church caught fire and the entire building burnt down.
“Out of luck” would have been an understatement but they chose to look at the brighter side of things and were thankful that they had not yet been able to get anything moved in. The only true loss was the museum housing.
In 1983 the purchase opportunity came about for the lot next to the old girls scouts cabins and by May of 1984 the building had been finalized and renamed as the MonDak Heritage Center that the community lovingly knows it as today.
In an interview with current administrative assistant, Leann Pelvit, she informed that the museum was set up to feel as though you were walking along downtown during the 1930’s. “There is so much to discover here at the heritage center”, says Pelvit.
“We host many different events throughout the year. One of which is coming up that we call ‘Celebrating Chocolate’, that no one should miss out on”, says Pelvit.
Pelvit explained the collaboration between the heritage center and the North Eastern Arts Network. “We like to work alongside other creative programs to bring something to the table for everyone and also keep things new and exciting”, explained Pelvit. “We do
this with the North Eastern Art Network and have them bring music to some of our expos and programs throughout the year,” Pelvit explained.
The heritage center has several little gems up its sleeve in terms of interesting facts. Several years ago the hit museum series, Mysteries at the Museum, caught wind that the heritage center had a special piece of history. During one of the greatest holidays
in the world, National Doughnut Day, the museum had one of the first doughnut machines on display thus giving the doughnut machine and the heritage center their debut on national television.
The museum has much more to offer the community. “Our art program is being reconstructed but will be back up and running soon”, says Pelvit.
Pelvit stressed volunteering is always a great way to get involved with the heritage center. There are endless possibilities for growing and learning at the center.
One of the reasons Pelvit was so attracted to the center is one that brings many to the facility. “We house several wonderful avenues to learning about family history and backgrounds”, stated Pelvit. “Genealogy is my favorite subject here at the center. We
have access to the Ancestry program and allow the public to use the computers to search for information they’re looking for whether that's information for a school project or just curious about your great grandmother” Pelvit said.
“There is nothing more rewarding to me than to see the thrill on their faces when they discover something touching or interesting about those they’re looking into,” said Pelvit.
“Something to be looking forward to in the near future is the presence of a new director”, Pelvit explained in the interview.
The heritage center is in the process of hiring a new director to come on board and help make the center just that much greater.
In the hopes of discovering a new director, the center is looking forward to new and exciting things.
From fun programs learning about things as wonderful as chocolate and discovering your inner Picasso in an art class, to learning more about where you came from and whose blood runs through your veins, the MonDak Heritage Center has more than
enough to keep you and the whole family entertained. It's been one of the best additions to the community since 1967 and continues year after year to prove it.