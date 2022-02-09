Chris Entzel has seen her share of ups and downs in her life but has overcome those obstacles to become a business owner who also has a vision for helping young people not just in Sidney but the surrounding area as well.
Born in the Philippines, her family moved to Western Montana in 1992 before she was adopted and relocated to Sidney 1997.
Her early years were not easy. “I was a hellion and got into a lot of trouble,” said Chris, who followed up by saying she is a lot better now.
Her brother died before her senior year of high school and Chris dropped out of school shortly after.
She had visions of becoming a flight attendant but life threw her another curve ball and she instead ended up joining the military.
“It was out of necessity,” said Chris. “I needed some form of structure in my life so I joined the National Guard at first.” While serving in the Guard, Chris ended up with a full-time job in Belgrade making military ID cards.
“I don’t know how I got that job or the clearance because when you make ID cards you have access to everybody’s social security number.” Even so, she did get the job and said it was a really fun job.
From that job she was assigned to recruiting for the National Guard in Crow Agency. She then convinced her sergeant to release her from the Guard so she could go on active duty in the Army.
“Once I was on active duty I asked the recruiter, ‘What job do you have that will guarantee a deployment right away as soon as I’m finished with AIT?”
He asked Chris if she could drive and she told him she could. Within six months, Chris was deployed to the Middle East in 2006. Her deployment was cut short due to a pregnancy. “My husband and I deployed together and I got pregnant during R&R,” said Entzel. “I started getting really sick during convoys and I went and got tested and it turns out I was pregnant.”
The soldier tried to hide her pregnancy but she was eventually told she had to return to the states.
Shortly after her son was born she and her husband separated and she returned to Sidney due to financial hardships.
At first things didn’t get much better for her here. “At one point, I was working like five jobs. I had to,” said Entzel. “At times I would go through my couch and vehicle to try to find money to buy food.”
The boom came to Sidney and she started a cleaning company. From the cleaning company Chris decided to open Sidney Mercantile.
“I’ve always been a crafty person. Even in middle school I was making candles and jewelry for friends. She then came across lotions and creams and butters and bath bombs.
Having remarried in 2013, her husband kept telling her it was never the right time to start a business. “I was out shopping and kept seeing all these items from Western Montana that people in Eastern Montana make. I thought, why should people buy things from Western Montana that people in Eastern Montana make? She started searching for a location, signed a lease that afternoon and told her husband that evening that she was opening a store.
Sidney Mercantile opened its doors in August 2018.
She is always helping those in need in Sidney. “I love this community but Sidney is perfect for me. This is where my heart is.”
If she hears of someone who is struggling she helps when she can and when she can’t, reaches out to someone who can.
She now has a vision to start a foundation.
“It’s been in the works for months. It will help youth and young adults from Billings on east.” She is hoping to recruit two liaisons in each town. She is in discussion with an attorney about the scope of services the foundation will be able to offer but wants to focus on helping young people who are struggling as she did early on in her life. “We’re going to have our first major fundraiser for the foundation on April 28,” said Entzel. More details are to be released about the fundraiser in the near future.
Chris is living proof that a rough start in life doesn’t have to determine the rest of your life.