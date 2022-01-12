The sight of the Greek Gods having a contest based on making savory dishes would seem out of the question back in the olden times but it would not be so impossible in our current world. Now, they travel around the globe from city to city to expand their popularity and visit their supporters. The gods release their competitiveness in kitchens to avoid being physically violent among each other. The first-ever cook-off festival held here in Sidney began at the same time the season of spring started this year. This event was held at the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park and it lasted for a week. Throughout this festival, people in town stopped working to celebrate with the gods. They savored gourmet food provided by food trucks roaming around the city during the first six days of the event. On the seventh day of the festival was when the cooking contest happened. The chosen champion of the competition received prizes awarded by the judges. The festival’s purpose is to give the Greek Gods a chance to entertain and impress their worshippers, as well as to gain new ones.
As the seventh day of the festival came, it was time for the cook-off. For this event, the announcers were the goddesses Athena and Artemis. They were chosen as reporters because their fierce and confident traits best fit the position. They then introduced the judges starting with Zeus and Hera. When Zeus decided to be a judge, Hera demanded that her job be the same as his. Apollo followed them while holding his golden lyre as the third judge. As the judges sat at their respective tables, the hosts proceeded to announce the contestants. The God of The Sea: Poseidon was the first one presented. He carried with him a bag of various ingredients including the best fish in the sea. Ares made his appearance next, followed by the God of The Underworld: Hades, who brought a cart with his ingredients including olive oil found deep down in the world of the dead. Finally, Hermes and Hestia made grand entrances to their kitchens. The crowd cheered excitedly, eager to start the contest.
Other mythological creatures like the Centaurs, Cyclops, Naiads, etc., also attended as spectators to support the gods partaking in the contest. However, the people of Sidney made up most of the audience to cheer for their gods. As a part of the festival customs, anyone who wishes to witness the cook-off hosted by the Greek Gods themselves is free to do so.
Before the match began, the announcers explained the rules and how the competition would proceed. Each contestant had an allotted time of an hour and a half to finish their dishes. Talking to others was prohibited once the timer had begun. Stealing other participants’ ingredients was also banned. Competitors must stop doing anything else to their platter once the allotted time has run out. Athena and Artemis monitored competitors throughout the match to ensure that no rule was violated. After their explanation, it was time to start the long-awaited contest among the gods.
As the timer began, the competitors started revealing their ingredients. While the contestants were busy in their respective kitchens, the spectators were intrigued about what each god was making. All of their curiosity arose as Hades brought out an ingredient that seemed to be shining. It turned out to be a jar of gold sugar. Before the audience had a chance to react, Poseidon decided to reveal his main ingredient for his dish, which was the finest sardines in the whole ocean. Some spectators thought that this was very typical of him. However, as if trying to keep up with Poseidon and Hades, Ares stole the attention as he started to bless his dish while frying it with his godly powers. These continuous surprises filled the audience with enthusiasm and curiosity.
Apollo, who was bored waiting for the participants to finalize their dishes, decided to play his golden lyre. The soft, melodic music decreased the tension building up among the contestants. With all eyes on Apollo, Hermes thought this was an opportunity for him to break the rules. Hermes stole Hades’s gold sugar to mess with him. This led Hades to be furious, which eventually resulted in him throwing his mixture of dough at Hermes. However, Hermes swiftly dodged it causing the bowl to make a loud noise as it shattered on the ground. All the attention then switched from Apollo to Hades and Hermes. When the announcers demanded an explanation, the two culprits argued amongst each other as no one wanted to take the blame. Artemis then decided to punish them both by not letting them win the contest no matter how their dish turned out to be in the end. The two gods had no choice but to agree because if they refused their punishment, they would be eliminated from the whole tour completely, which would be a total embarrassment to their reputations. As the incident was resolved, the competition commenced.
It was finally the time for the judges to begin evaluating the dishes seeing that the minutes left on the clock turned into seconds. The first contestant to be judged was a plate of Loukoumades presented by Ares. He explained that he chose this dish plainly because it was his favorite Greek food. He also blessed his Loukoumades with his divine powers to make the food more delicious. The next one to be judged was Poseidon’s Sardines with Oregano and Garlic. He bragged that he was the best in cooking these among everyone in Atlantis. As the God of the Sea, he hunted for the best sardines himself. Following Poseidon was Sesame Honey Candy or Pasteli by Hermes. He said that he loves this candy for its chewiness and that he chose to make these because it is an overall healthy snack. Hestia was next with her Fasolatha. She decided to make this dish because it was easy to make with simple ingredients. Finally, Hades presented his Gastrin dish. He picked this complex dish to show off his cooking skills while using his golden sugars. The judges then discussed their personal opinions on each food.
After the judges had rated each dish, they described each of the contestants’ dishes before declaring the winner. Hades’ dish was too sweet because of the golden sugars. Poseidon’s Sardines were too salty. The plate of Pasteli by Hermes was too plain. Ares’s dish was tasty but it was overshadowed by Hestia’s Fasolatha dish. The judges agreed that Hestia should be the winner of the contest. Her dish was not only appetizing, but it also gave the judges a taste of delicious homemade cooking. The crowd cheered as Hestia was declared the victor of the contest. Hestia then accepted her golden trophy award given by the judges. She also received the privilege to use Zeus’ Mighty Thunderbolt as much as she pleased for the upcoming week.
The Greek Gods hosted a party after the cooking contest. Everyone who wished to come was encouraged to attend and celebrate with the gods. Demeter provided food for the party as the Goddess of Harvest. The God of Wine: Dionysus was in charge of the beverages. This party was not only to commemorate Hestia’s victory but also to mark the end of the festival. This cooking competition festival soon became an event that both the gods and human beings looked forward to celebrating. Come support the Greek Gods as they hold their next tour at Glendive.