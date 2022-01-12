Last weekend Dionysus and the Maenads ripped through Sidney in a savage frenzy. Dionysus being the Greek god of wine and the Maenads, a cult who worship him and wine. In these few eventful days, the police locked them up several times, but their efforts were futile as they escaped every time. As they tore through the town, they vandalized the high school and robbed Reynolds liquor supply. In their drunken party they ran through someone’s ranch and started ripping apart their cattle, leaving gruesome remains in their wake. The authorities are still searching for them and the people of Sidney are still recovering from this horrendous event.
On a sunny Saturday morning in Sidney, Montana all seemed well and good until a new crew pulled into town. Dionysus and his followers came into Sidney, looking for Pentheus when they were pulled over by a Sidney police officer, Randy Nilson. In an interview he stated that when he approached Dionysus and the Maenads they were extremely drunk. When he attempted to converse with them they attacked him and ran off. Randy immediately called for backup and they were able to take them into custody. Dionysus remained calm but being locked up only made the Maenads even more deranged. In late afternoon, they escaped and ran a few miles out but were caught yet again. The cops were beside themselves about what to do. As they deliberated on the current issue, Dionysus and the Maenads freed themselves yet again and ran off.
As the merry band ran through the streets of Sidney, they eventually made their way to Reynolds grocery store. There, they broke the glass doors and raided the store’s wine supply leaving nothing on the shelves. As the Maenads and Dionysus drank more wine, they became even more insane and violent. In their drunken stupor, they kept terrorizing the streets of Sidney. At about 11 P.M, they eventually made their way to the high school. Once they arrived, they broke the locks on the doors and entered the school. Law enforcement was powerless to stop them as they destroyed the high school from the inside out. The next morning, the police force went to inspect the damage and they found broken trophy cases, bent and mutilated lockers, trashed classrooms, and broken windows and chromebooks. Mr. Hart was working late in the library and gave a valiant effort to save the chromebooks but was taken hostage and has now been declared missing. This was absolutely devastating for the school, but the local high schooler students are happy to have the next few days off while the damage is repaired. Mr. Dynneson said that the next week will be used to clean and repair the school. Students are expected back after the fixes are made.
After the Maenads and Dionysus tore up Reynolds and the high school, they made their way to the cattle farms of Sidney. At about 3 A.M, the intoxicated party ran through fields and attacked every cow in their path. Farmers woke up to pieces of cattle strewn about their land. The Maenads and Dionysus left a bloody massacre in their wake. The authorities were in pursuit of the party all night but could not catch the frenzied women or their leader Dionysus. At this point in time, Sidney occupants were asked to remain indoors for their safety. Facebook and group chats are blowing up as the people of Sidney are trying to figure out how to get the terrorists out of town. Farmers are demanding that this group is found and held responsible for the damage they have caused, and the locals are trying to come up with a plan to capture and get rid of Dionysus and the Maenads for good.
As if things in Sidney were bad enough, the destruction only continues but this time in Fairview. When the Sidney police department chased the Maenads and Dionysus out of town, they made their way to the town of Fairview. Here, the group of drunks trashed the streets, school, and ate every last piece of pizza in Powder Keg before completely vandalizing it with fluorescent streaks of graffiti. The Montana highway patrol was called into the scene, but their efforts were also pointless because they never caught the drunken party of miscreants. However, they did find Mr. Hart in the Powder Keg, tied to the stove with sausages. Both towns of Sidney and Fairview are fed up with the chaos caused by this frenzied crew and are ready to take action!
In order to put a stop to all the violence and destruction, Principle Dynneson of Sidney High and Principal Skinner of Fairview High have banded together to form a militia with the students of both their high schools. They met up at the football stadium in Sidney to wait for Dionysus and the Maenads to come through town again. Two hours after the curfew alarm, Dionysus and his followers came to the high school once more. Seeing the two giant principles and their army of students, they made their way to the field. The Maenads immediately attacked the students, but they were prepared. Armed with bubble guns, the students opened fire. The Maenads were infatuated with the bubbles and began chasing them around the football field. Mr. Dynneson and Mr. Skinner were armed with sugar beets and used their brute arm strength to stone both Dionysus and the Maenads. Getting pelted with sugar beets, Dionysus and the Maenads ran out of Sidney, never to return.
After this fateful weekend of chaos, the residents of Sidney and Fairview can rest easy knowing that Dionysus and his followers are long gone. Both high schools in Sidney and Fairview are under repair for the next week, and the residents are cleaning up the streets. Mr. Hart has sadly decided to retire after his traumatic experience and has vowed to never touch a chromebook again. Mr. Dynneson and Mr. Skinner have been declared town heroes after their noble and accurate beet throwing skills. The students are just happy not to have school for the next week but are getting more than ample community service hours as they feverishly work to clean up their towns. The triumph over this attack has proved the monumental courage of both the Sidney and Fairview citizens.