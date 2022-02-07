Ribbon & Rail continues to bring a sense of youthfulness and fun back to the community one craft at a time.
Over the last couple of years many have found themselves questioning what to do with unexpected free time. Parents have caught themselves scrounging to find some way to keep those little ones entertained. One place some folks have found themselves looking for answers has been Ribbon & Rail, the local craft and hobby store.
Russ Markwald, the owner and operator of this fun filled establishment, has been in business at this location technically since 1996. Ribbon & Rail was a dream at that time since the building was under a different business name and owner.
Markwald was managing the store trying to find something to occupy his time after retiring from school teaching after 26 years. Markwald ended up in the management position after what he called a “fluky thing” happened for him.
Markwald and his work partner at the time would come together to put on a Christmas train display in the local mall but there was no space for them that particular year.
The opportunity arose for them to place their display in the building that he is currently in. One thing led to another and after taking the business over from the former owner, Markwald created Ribbon & Rail.
Ribbon & Rail has been up and running since 2000.
With so many affected by the pandemic thousands of small businesses around the world are trying to find the positives to hold onto and cope with the current circumstances. Ribbon & Rail has done an outstanding job in this.
“Many around the world have been hit hard by the current situations”, said Markwald. “We have too, but it's also become a great opportunity for us and we’re just trying to make the best of it.”
With a majority of parents suddenly finding themselves with very rambunctious children at home and that unexpected time off on the hands of many in our community and around the world, some have picked back up those good old hobbies and pastimes that had been laid under a rug or stored in a drawer in order to keep up with the businesses of life.
“Sure, we’re struggling keeping a lot of items in stock and fall victim to shipping and receiving issues like anyone else right now but we try to take care of our crafters,” Markwald said. “So many parents were coming to us just looking for ways to entertain their children and we have been able to offer them many ways to do that.”
Ribbon & Rails is obviously a craft and hobby store but you may know of them more famously for the very special tradition that still runs strong today in the lower level of this little building.
“People travel quite some distance to see our train display”, says Markwald. “It's always been a local favorite, one that we plan to continue doing for a long time to come.”
Make sure to bring those rambunctious little ones when the trains are running. It’ll be sure to keep them entertained and you’ll enjoy it just as much as they do.
One unnamed reviewer for Ribbon & Rail even said, “It's like Micheal's and Hobby Lobby had a baby to make this store. They have a little of everything.”
From exciting train displays and crafting project supplies to your everyday fix it needs, Ribbon & Rail will come through for you.
Its traditions and businesses like Ribbon & Rail and those spectacular little trains that make Sidney and Richland County what they are; a community-minded and family focused environment. A place where imagination and the appreciation of the simpler things in life are still found important today.