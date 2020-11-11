Flags of Honor began in 1965 with 13 civic organizations who had a singular vision. They wanted to create a program to care for and keep the flags of deceased veterans, and proudly display them for Memorial Day or other special occasions. They began this program with an initial 83 flags for a Memorial Day parade in 1966.
The flags were stored for many years in boxes in the basement of city hall, but today they’re stored in a humidity-controlled environment in glass display cases, paid for through community efforts and donations. Unlike the larger flag collections you’ll find in most other places, each flag in the Sidney vault bears the name of its owner and has its own shelf, where it has been placed with care alongside its own nameplate — all 628 and still counting. Of these 640 flags, 500 are still in use. The other 140 from The Civil war, the Spanish American war, and WW1, and are no longer flown outside due to their age.
“They are not flown because of their age, but they are part of the original program, and they will always have a place here,” Tharp told the Sidney Herald.
If you have a loved one with a flag in the vault, you’ll be able to easily find it, as the flags have all been arranged alphabetically. A CBS reporter in town happened upon a flag belonging to a relative and remarked that in all his travels nationwide, he’d never seen a flag collection quite like this one. It is a true treasure, and right here in Richland County.
The facility housing these flags is located in Veterans Memorial Park and includes public restrooms, an outdoor pavilion and a concession area. The Nutter statue, of Gubernatorial fame, presides over this stately park in downtown Sidney that was once also known as Central Park.
Visiting the flags is usually a perennial fifth-grade experience for Sidney-area students, although this year it was postponed due to COVID-19. It is also a perennial Memorial Day experience for the community at large, and that did go forward this year, albeit with fewer flags than usual.
In addition to those events, however, you may also have this moving patriotic experience year-round. The vault is open to tours by appointment, after which you could have your own picnic in the park or visit an area restaurant to reflect on the valor, honor and courage that have made our American way of life possible.
Freedom is not free, and this vault shows the precious price that has been paid to uphold our American values in a way unlike any other.
Simply call Violet Tharp, 488-1173 or 489-1234 or Margaret Bradley, 488-4613 to arrange a visit to a treasure that is equal parts of patriotism and valor.