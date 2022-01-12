After a million years of marriage, Hera finally saw all of Zeus’s flaws and imperfections and has filed for divorce. Hera and Zeus have been married for millions of years but despite the vows they made to each other, Zeus still had countless affairs with many women. Hera knew about the affairs and her lawyer unveiled them one by one. It all came to a head when last week, Sidney had a wild football game against Billings Central on our home field. Hera caught Zeus flirting with another woman in the stands of Billings Central. Seeing Zeus with yet another woman was the last straw for Hera. She decided to file for a divorce, asking for full custody of their kids. She also wants to overthrow Zeus’s throne. Hera is fed up with his lies and mistakes and has put up with Zeus’s affairs for too long. The couple came to Sidney to get away from the publicity of Mt. Olympus and ended up staying longer than planned, because of Zeus’ irresponsible decisions.
Hera is a goddess of many personalities. She is the most beautiful, glorious lady, but she is also jealous and vengeful. Hera punished all the women Zeus cheated on her with, and the women who even thought about him. Full of anger and jealousy Hera would throw all the women Zeus had affairs with into the Yellowstone River. Almost all of these women would end up drowning. Some of them would survive and have to face Hera’s fury again. Some of the children would also face Hera’s rage and they too would be punished. She would make them watch their mothers drowning in the river while they had to stand by and watch. Hera showed no sympathy.
Hera wanted to fight Zeus in court and gain full custody of all of his children. Over the years of countless affairs many children have come from them. Hera was not the greatest mother to any one of the children of Zeus. She has been caught multiple times abusing and torturing the children. In order for Hera to overthrow Zeus she needs people in her corner. It was likely that Hera would not win full custody because of her cruelty and struggle to take over Zeus and his throne.
Last Friday night Zeus was caught cheating with the Billings Central coach Io. Last week Sidney played Billings Central in the last football game before playoffs. Sidney was trailing behind and Zeus told the star quarterback that he was going to distract the opposing team by flirting with the Billings Central coach. His intentions were to cheat on Hera once again to gain the Eagles a win. He wanted to get the eagles up so they could advance to the playoffs. After the disappointing loss of the Eagles, Hera confronted Zeus about Io. She proceeded to tell Zeus she wanted a divorce. Hera’s decision for a divorce was well overdue.
Hera wants to build her army to take over Zeus’s throne. It is most likely that she will not gain full custody of all of Zeus’s children because of her actions. However, she was known as the most beautiful glorious lady so it was known that she was worshipped by most. Hera’s son Hephaestus is siding with her and against his father Zeus. Hera and Hephaestus are making a plan together to overthrow the throne and take over. Hera is more powerful than she is thought out to be and could overthrow Zeus.
Hera and Hephaestus have made plans and have advanced forward with their plan to take over the throne. Zeus and Hera are heading into the Sidney Courthouse to establish a verdict. The prolonged battle between Hera and Zeus is nearing an end. The court is most likely deciding against Hera getting full custody. However, judge Savage is willing to give Hera Zeus’s throne and give her full power. Hera and Hephaestus have fought long and hard to take over the throne of Mt. Olympus. The fight against two of the greatest gods and goddesses is coming to a near end.
As the battle between Zeus and Hera ends, so does Zeus’s reigning power. Hera and Hephaestus have won the divorce case and overthrow Zeus’ throne. The two have fought hard against Zeus to gain his power over Mt. Olympus. After Zeus’s loss of his throne and power he has moved his throne and kingdom to be the god of Sidney. Hera and Hephaestus are now living a wealthy and happy life ruling without the “mighty” and powerful Zeus.