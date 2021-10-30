Purchasing a home can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be! Here are a few tips to keep in mind when starting the purchasing process:
Home Buying Budget
• Establish your budget and be comfortable with the financial aspect of your home search
• Find out how much you can afford- visit with the bank/mortgage lender
• Save for down payment and closing costs
• Be prepared for extra expenses from owning a home (maintenance, recurring bills, emergencies)
Choosing A Real Estate Agent
• Do you have a friend or family member that can refer you to a trusted agent?
• Do your research on the area and find an agent that services that area
• Make sure the agent you choose is a good fit and someone you can see yourself spending time with for the duration of the transaction
Looking at Potential Homes
• Know what you are looking for in a home, have a checklist of features you want/need and narrow down properties based on your checklist.
• Needs vs. Wants: be realistic about your checklist and your budget and make sure you are finding a home that fits both
• Be patient- home buying can be stressful due to many factors: big investment, finding the “right” house, competing offers, transaction obstacles, timeframe, etc.
Purchasing a home is a significant life decision. At Beagle Properties, we have a long-standing reputation of successfully helping buyers navigate the home buying process. Put our expertise to work for you- call us today to start your home search!