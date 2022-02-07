East-Mont Enterprises is not your usual local distribution center. Down at East-Mont Enterprises they have been supplying local vendors, businesses and events with all their needs since 1960.
The business came into the hands of Judy Candee when she bought East- Mont back in 2004. Candee and her daughter, Tanya Asbeck, have run the shop together for the last 16 years until recently where Asbeck has taken over more of the business and its responsibilities.
They’re quite the business minded family. Asbeck also ran a local seasonal ice cream shop until handing it over to a powerhouse team that loves the ice cream shop as much as the Asbeck family had. With letting go of one business, Asbeck is able to focus more
on East-Mont and their customers needs more than ever.
Being customer minded is the heart of this business. That’s easy to see just by spending a few moments with Asbeck while she stresses the desire of making sure they have everything on hand the best they can for their customers and community.
“If you’re a kid on the block you might know East-Mont as the Willie Wonka of Sidney,” says Asbeck. “The kids come in and the first thing they see is the large display of candy and chocolate we have on hand. We do that on purpose. Who doesn't love candy?” says Asbeck.
East-Mont prides itself with the pleasure of supporting the local schools, churches and any business event with whatever they could possibly need for their events and concessions. From paper products to those sweet tooth favorites, they aim to carry it.
“We have just about anything anyone would need for any event they can dream up. A lot of people don't know it but we also rent out shaved ice and popcorn machines,”says Asbeck.
East-Mont is one of the only distribution centers you’ll find where a membership is not required of you in order to shop within their business.
“We don’t push membership here,” says Asbeck. “We depend on the community and try to give back to it the best we can. Our goals are centered around our customers and our community. We want them to be able to come get whatever they need when they
need it.” Asbeck continued, “another positive to shopping with us is that most places would not take up shelf space for a specific product for just one specific customer but here at East-Mont we’ll sit on something as long as we need to just to ensure that that
specific item is here and in stock when that customer needs it.
Whether that's a certain brand of toilet paper or whatever it may be. Our customers have always been so loyal to us and we will always promise to do our best at being loyal to our customers,” said Asbeck.
Having a local wholesale distribution center is so important to the community. It means having everything you need right here and saves precious time rather than suffering through those long shipping date timeframes. It also more importantly means
supporting local businesses and families. It means community supporting community and that's what Sidney is truly all about.