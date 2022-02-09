John Seitz is not just a Montana native, he is a Sidney, Montana native as well.
“I was born and raised here, went to schools year and graduated in 1980,” said Seitz.
After high school John took a trip to Laramie, Wyoming where he attended Wyoming Technical Institute. After college he was hired by T&E Tractor & Equipment in Sidney. The company relocated to Williston and Seitz followed. “I made it through 3-4 rounds of layoffs and was cut loose at the end of that boom,” said Seitz.
He then returned to Sidney and returned to Western Tire, a place he had worked while in high school.
He then met his future wife, Tanya Weber, and got married. “She grew up basically a block away from me,” said John. They have three daughters - Danielle, who works as a nurse at the Sidney Cancer Center; Ashely, who is a traveling RN, and the youngest daughter, Amanda.
He then turned his attention to the family business. John’s father started the business with a partner in 1961 and named it Carpenter-Seitz Insurance.
John decided to ask his father if there was a place for him at the family-owned insurance office, Seitz Insurance.
“I asked him if there was a place for him and what he thought and he said, ‘Absolutely’ so I came to work for him on Aug. 1, 1984 and I’ve been here ever since.”
Seitz Insurance is still a family business as John’s brother, David, and sister, Deanne Rauschendorfer both work for the company.
David returned to Sidney in 1994 after their father’s health started to decline and the two brothers started buying into the agency in 1995. They completed the buyout of their parents’ shares in about 2013.
The brothers worked together as partners for 25 years until John decided to step away and sold his shares to David, Jeremy Norby and Tammy Skinner in 2019.
“I didn’t quite retire but I have two grandsons who play hockey and my mother is still here and my mother-in-law is still here so I’m still sticking around most of the time,” said John.
He said he does have plans to spend winters in a warmer climate at some point.
“The older you get, the tougher the winters are to handle,” said John.
John’s passion has always been serving with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. John said he preferred to put his heart and soul into a few interests rather than spread yourself all around and not be able to give proper attention or focus to any of them. According to John, he learned that lesson from experience.
At times John has been a part of Dollars for Scholars, the Lion’s Club, the Knights of Columbus, Richland Youth Hockey, Ducks Unlimited, the Gleason-Harelson Memorial Open golf tournament, ABATE, the Sidney Country Club Board, an insurance agency council and the Elks Club.
“The number one thing for me and the most gratifying is the fire department. “My dad was a part of the fire department, my grandfather was a part of the fire department and I was Sidney’s first third-generation member of the fire department,” said John.
John joined the department in 1985 and is still active in the department. John served as the rural chief from 1993 until around 2011.
“I thought I would retire after 26 years and took a break but I decided I still have too much passion for it. I would still go to the fires and rescues. I would make up excuses like, ‘I wanted to make sure it wasn’t one of my clients,’” said Seitz.
He took a nine-month break but rejoined and is still an active member.
At some point John does plan to retire from both his job and the fire department but even he isn’t exactly sure when that will be and although he will likely spend some of the winter in a warmer climate, Sidney will always be home.