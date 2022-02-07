Though men are not discounted in the love of libraries and books, when you think of your local librarian it's typically a lady.
The Sidney-Richland County Library began with just that, a bunch of ladies and their heart for books.
It would have been 1913 when a group of women known as the Women's Club decided they needed something that was of interest to them. Something that they could enjoy as a well deserved pastime and so, what you know of today as your local library, began to take shape.
The very first book donated to the library was from a Mrs. R.S. Nutt and before the little group of ladies knew it they had accumulated sixty to seventy books and were up and
running for business.
The first lady with the title “librarian”, Antoinette Griffith Beldon Varco also known as Mrs. Earl Varco.
The library began in the lower level of the Yellowstone Mercantile and only continued to grow. Those little ladies knew what this town needed and boy were they onto something great. The library grew so much and so quickly that the ladies group decided to place the library into the hands of the City Council. The Mayor appointed a board of
three members that would consist of a man, a good paying tax citizen, and always at least one member of the Womens Club.
From the Yellowstone Merc the library moved to the Richland Bank Annex. The librarian during its time at the bank was a Mrs. Harry Johnston. Once the little library outgrew its room in the Annex, it was moved to a larger room within the bank.
At that time if you wanted to go down to the little old library and check out a book it would have cost you 25 cents for two card and you could check out two books at a time for one year.
In 1932 after graduating from MSU, Anna Mae Hurst became the local librarian. During her time there she cataloged the entire library congruent with the Dewey Decimal System.
By 1955 the library had again outgrown its space and was moved to a little brown house that today you can find just a block away from our current library. This little brown house belonged to a Russell Mercer’s mother who happened to also be a member of the Women's Club.
During an interview with the library's current director, Kelly Reisig, she stated, “My favorite thing to tell people when they ask about the history of the library is that you can still see the little brown house we came from just a block away from where we are now.”
In 1960 Richland County decided to join the city of Sidney in supporting the library and in 1966 the current library was completed.
After several additions to our dear library, today we have a grand establishment for the community. One where you can find just about anything your heart desires. From
special events like the hot cocoa, movie and craft event for the holidays to opportunities to better your health with a little library yoga. “The possibilities are endless”, Reisig
says. And all thanks to a little group of ladies that shared their love for books back in 1913.
Today, the current Sidney-Richland County Board of Trustees are Terry Sivertsen (Chair), Nancy Verschoot(Vice-Chair), Karen McNutt, Diana Miller and AnnDee Taylor. The Library also had a wonderful set of onsite staff employees. Kelly Reisig(Director), Miranda Evenson(Special Services Librarian), Ezzie O’Clair(Children's Librarian), and Kathryn Murphy(Teen and Adult Services Librarian).
So don't forget to go check out the Sidney-Richland County library where community is created and there’s a world within walls to explore.