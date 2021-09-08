Richland County had several direct connections with the terrorist attacks of Sept 11, 2001, according to a story by Chista Curtis on Sept. 15 of that year. The following is an excerpt from that story:
Reportedly, Tom Shanower, scientist at the Northern Plains Ag Research Center in Sidney, has a brother on the list of people unaccounted for in the Pentagon. Tom is out of the area and could not be reached to confirm but a relative contacted (the radio station) and gave the information, and the New York Times website confirmed that Commander Dan Frederic Shanower, 40, of Naperville, Ill. is among the names released by the Defense Department as unaccounted for following the attack.
Ed Larsen, teacher at Sidney High School, was supposed to be having lunch in the World Trade Center on Thursday. He was to meet his son Eric in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, where Eric was attending a law convention. It was to be Larsen’s first trip to Philadelphia and New York.
“My first reaction was — unbelievable,” he said. “I grew up in the age where we thought the Atlantic and Pacific protected us.”
Larsen is thankful that he wasn’t there, of course, but wishes he could be with his son in Philadelphia because his son is nervous about what is going on.
John Olson of Blue Rock Products was in New York on Tuesday and was supposed to be in the World Trade Center when the attack occurred, but he was detained. Olson could not be reached in New York for comment, but Friday morning he was on his way home.
In Washington, Richland County residents were in town to lobby for sugarbeet growers on the farm bill, including State Rep. Don Steinbeisser, Russ Fullmer, ag manager for Holly Sugar, and Holly Sugar employees LeRoy Amundson and Mark Deming.
The group was standing in Congressman Dennis Rehberg’s office when the terrorists struck, Steinbeisser said. “We had to walk probably a mile and a half to get back to our hotel because everything (taxis, etc.) was shut down.”
“It was a really scary time, not knowing if another plane was going to hit or what,” he said. “It was quite an experience, I know I’ll never forget it.” They went back to the hotel to talk about what had happened and watch a lot of T.V.
“This country will never be the same again, I’m sure of that. I’m sure thousands of people were killed in this attack and things will never be the same,” Steinbeisser said.