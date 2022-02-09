Megan Coryell, a fourth grade teacher at Central Elementary School in Sidney, has been named Citizen of the Year.
Megan attended MSUB for Elementary Education/Early Childhood Studies and received a Master in Early Childhood Studies with an emphasis in autism from the University of North Dakota.
Prior to her move to Sidney, Megan taught kindergarten at Blue Creek (1 year), kindergarten and second grade at Lockwood (three years) and third and first grade at Roundup (nine years).
Megan, who moved here with her family three years ago and starting their fourth year, said the Sidney School System is what brought the family to town.
She has been married to her husband, Danny for 15 years and has three children - Cameron (11), Collin (9) and Claira (6).
“My kids were just starting school. We were coming from Roundup where we had been for about the last ten years. We had made the decision that when they reached school age we wanted a place with more opportunity for our kids and Sidney had an opening for both his position and mine,” said Megan.
The couple had made a list of five school systems they wanted to be a part of and five they would not consider. Sidney was on both of their lists.
The plan is to remain in Sidney until the youngest child graduates.
Along with teaching Megan is on every committee the school district has. “I kind of jumped head-first in.
The list of committees Megan has served or is serving on includes the Strategic Planning Committee for Sidney Public Schools (2018-20), the Intervention Team, the MTSS Behavior Team and the SOAR Program committee. She has also served on numerous other committees including for the teacher’s union.
“Pretty much if there’s a committee in Sidney Public Schools I am on that,” she said with a laugh.
She is also a Level II Google Certified Teacher/Tech Trainer, which came in handy during the time school was being taught remotely. Megan helped train staff members on how to use online resources for remote learning.
Megan has also managed to collect $5,000 in grants for classroom technology as well. Her latest accomplishment was to receive headphones and wireless mice for the entire fourth grade.
The fourth grade teacher also initiated the Student of the Quarter program in Sidney.
Megan was named Power 95 Teacher of the Month for Dec. 2021 and nominated for Teacher of the Year (2021) at Central Elementary.
Megan has also taught at Dawson Community College for the past three years.
Away from the classroom, sort of, Megan is involved in 4H, is a Bible teacher at Pella. Lutheran Church (three years) and has taught Vacation Bible School for the past two years.
She is involved in the Meals on Wheels program, providing flowers for extended care and Window visits for extended care. Megan also helps place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day.
Megan has coached soccer (two years) and baseball (three years) and volunteers with both gymnastics and hockey.
She is also a member of the Eagle Foundation and served as Vice President for 2020-21.
Megan supports the Boys & Girls Club and organized the Brawl of the East in the winter of 2020.
Megan is also the voice of Eagle 93 volleyball, basketball and softball.
With a resume like this, it should come as no surprise to those who know her that Megan has been named Citizen of the Year for 2022.