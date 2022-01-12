This ancient Greek cuisine changed the course of mankind. The chefs in Greece wanted to bring their food to the rest of the world. There is a restaurant in Sidney, called Jovial’s Jamboree. Here is where Jovial produces some of the most delectable dishes. Regular people, lesser gods, Gods, and even some Titans came to indulge here. The smell from the restaurant wafted like Aphrodite all across the lands. In this great restaurant, Jovial invented a new food or condiment every day, These new items were always quick to sell out. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner didn’t change how full the restaurant was.
In a restaurant like this, only the best staff was allowed, and Jovial was the owner and head chef. He assured the quality of the dishes met his standards. Pan entertained the customers by dancing and playing music. Hermes, the God of Trade, and Hades, the God of Wealth, both were great employees, serving meals all day. The constant flow of the orders brought chaos. The kitchen was like a beehive, the chefs were the busy workers. The staff worked quickly, but could not keep up with the public demand.
With so many customers the restaurant drew the attention of many competitors and rival chefs. Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay would either attempt to steal money or recipies, or even try to make the restaurant less appealing. Poseidon guarded the Canadian side, but it was not as important as preventing trespassing through the southern entrance, which Zeus guarded. He did not use his thunderbolt very often as it was too dangerous. Customers also got a special code when they made a reservation and if someone tried to enter without the code it was immediately obvious they were not allowed.
In America the food is boring, we eat pancakes and hamburgers. In Greece, bread, cheese, and wine were consumed with all meals. Bread was typically dipped in olive oil, but Jovial decided to instead melt cheese on it. Ground figs would be put into a sauce that went great with fish. The chefs were always very great about cleaning and filleting the fish properly. The people who were at first skeptical of the restaurant were obsessed after the first time they ate there. The whole town was soon full of excitement. A never-ending line had formed outside the restaurant. Not only did Sidney residents make up the line but people from the surrounding states too.
Hygieia, the goddess of good health, was the janitor. The restaurant stays as clean as a Rolex watch. There was never much of a mess as the customers were neat and polite, but it was important to keep the restaurant clean. This restaurant was the first to use pots and pans, although not only did they use pots and pans, but they had the most advanced stoves, fridges, freezers, and dishwashers. Jovial collected spices from all over the world to add a new flavor to his food.
The dining area was the largest in Montana, yet it was filled constantly. The elegant furniture, along with the food attracted a large crowd. Courteous waiters and waitresses took orders punctiliously, and they never made a mistake. The utensils were very clean and nice, and the knives were always sharp and everything was arranged neatly. Now, because of this restaurant Sidney is on the food map and considered an epicurean capital.
With the greatest staff of any restaurant, the service was unbeatable. The most delicious food was served and Jovial was constantly making new dishes. The chefs worked in a state of the art kitchen with the newest technology. The tables were always set beautifully and the chairs were incredibly comfortable. The service, food, and dining experience led this the be an unreal restaurant and easily the best not only in Montana, but in North America.