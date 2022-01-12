You will never believe who’s moving to town, the Greek Gods, and they plan to open their own stores! They are opening a variety of stores and each one is very unique. Zeus is opening a gym with various equipment, such as weights, treadmills, stationary bikes, and much more. Poseidon has plans to open an oceanic store with a Montana Grizzly theme. He will sell a variety of outdoor gear including boats, surfboards, beach towels, kayaks and sun hats. Athena plans on opening an electronics store. Her inventory will sport the Grizzly’s rival team, the Bobcats. Products will include Aphones, Apads, ABookpros, and a plethora of other sports teams accessories for her products. Artemis will open a store focused on hunting materials; arrows, bows, coolers, tents, camo gear, and hunting tools. Aphrodite is known for her beauty so she plans to open a beauty shop full of fragrances, soaps, skin care products, and a great selection of hair care products. The Greek gods have something for everyone; hunters, gymies, beauty gurus, and the die hard sports fans.
Zeus’ store will be on East Main next to Mucho Si. The name of the store is Gym Rats. Zeus plans to sell weights and treadmills with a large assortment of gym equipment such as stationary bicycles, barbell sets, ellipticals, pull up bars, gym ropes, and his famous training benches along with balance trainers and resistance bands. Those of which work for all sizes. Zeus has become partial to the Montana tradition of being a machoman and if you are interested in following in those footsteps, then Gym Rats is the perfect option for you. If you are craving the need to get your heart rate up, Zeus’ Gym Rats will be a great place to workout.
Poseidon is also opening his store on East Main Street. He is planning on naming his store Poseidon’s BeachComber. Poseidon’s BeachComber will have lots to offer from boats and surfboards to beach towels. Sidney tends to be very competitive when it comes to the Grizzlies vs. Bobcats and opening this store will be a popularity contest due to the level of competitiveness we have in Sidney. Poseidon’s Pride will also feature boats and kayaks sold in a collection or pairs for the gods. The surf boards and kayaks will be maroon and white to represent the Montana Grizzlies. Sunglasses, sunhats, beach towels, umbrellas, and boats will be sold in a gorgeous golden color. This store will carry a wide range of styles so there will be something for everyone.
Athena plans to open her store very soon right next to Planet Hair. The store is not open yet and people are already talking about how they can’t wait to go check out Athena’s store! Athena wants to sell Aphones, Apads, Abookpros, and cases to protect them. Her store name will be A+ Electronics. Her products will sport the Bobcat logo in blue and gold colors. Her selection of cases for the Aphones, Apads, and Abookpros will be unique with bobcat footprints leading down the side of the case and the Aphones, Apads, and Abookpros will have the Bobcat logo front and center on the back of the product. If you like the Bobcats more than the Griz, then Athena’s store is the one for you.
If you enjoy hunting, checkout Artemis’s Hunt Shop! She is opening a store right next to the court house. She will have a lot of hunting materials to offer including land trackers to help hunters navigate where they are allowed to hunt and also camo gear that will help you blend right into your surroundings. If you like to bow hunt he will have a great bow and arrow selection that will be very affordable. Artemis will have hunting blinds if you really want to go all out and be disguised from the animals. There are a lot of people in the small town of Sidney that like hunting so Artemis’s Hunt Shop will be a popular addition to downtown.
Females normally work hard to make themselves look pretty. So Aphrodite’s Beauty Gurus will be a great store for providing all those beauty supplies. She is opening a store inside the mall right beside Ribbon and Rail. Her store will feature products for all ages from skincare products to pampering supplies for those tough days when you need to relax at home and have a spa day. Aphrodites fragrance collection will be a guaranteed hotspot with a scent you’d find irresistable. She also has an interest in flowery jewelry so be sure to stop in and check out the one of a kind pieces. So ladies, if you are interested in unique jewelry and beauty products, this is the right store for you.
The Greek gods are very exotic people and are going above and beyond to sell things to your liking. These stores will be offering unique, quality products at a great price. To recap, Zeus will be offering anything gym related that you can think of. Poseidon and Athena will be competing against each other and selling rival school products. This friendly competition will allow Sidney residents to stock up on all their Bobcat or Grizzly gear. Artemis will have all the hunters covered with a great selection of hunting supplies. Last but not least, Athena will be catering to all the ladies in the area with her beautiful jewelry and beauty products. The small town of Sidney is very lucky to have these Olympic gods bringing such a great array of stores into town.