Persephone, daughter of Zeus, has been abducted, and has been missing for 32 hours from her family and her home. She went missing on Dec. 2, 2021, roughly one week ago. There is currently only one suspect at this time and there are very few details about them. Police are still in the middle of their investigation and they’re doing everything they can right now to find Zeus’ daughter. If you have heard anything or saw anything having to do with Persephone and her disappearance please contact the police as soon as you can. There may also be a tip line set up soon as well, once the investigation is more underway. Any information at all would help the situation so if you know anything call the police.
Please be on the lookout for Persephone, a young beautiful girl. She is twenty years old and about 5’3”. She has long dark brown hair, dark green eyes, and she has a fair complexion. The last thing she was seen wearing when she left her house on the morning of the 18th was a long pastel pink colored dress. Her family is extremely worried about her. Everyone that knew Persephone loved her, her family and friends and neighbors all miss her very much and are all doing the best they can to help the police find her. Everyone wants Persephone home safe.
There is not very much known about the disappearance of Persephone. The police do know that she was abducted from somewhere in Veteran’s Memorial Park, in Sidney. The morning she left she told her parents that she was going on a walk in the park, and that’s what the police believe that she was doing. They do not believe that she went there to meet with the man, she went there only for a walk.There were some witnesses including a close friend of Zeus, Hermes, and two elderly people, a man and a woman who were on a walk that day. Neither of the witnesses noticed anything too suspicious going on, the old couple claimed to have seen a man with Persephone towards the southern end of the park. They also said that they noticed what seemed to be a black 2021 Porsche cayenne parked nearby, however they did not see the license plate. Hermes said he saw the same thing, a man and a car with Persepone, he saw the man was wearing black and was much taller than her.
Zeus is offering a very generous reward to anyone that can get his daughter back. The reward is exactly 150 pounds of gold and power and anything else whoever finds Persephone wants, Zeus said, “There is nothing worth more to me than my daughter, so the reward will be whatever you wish, with some limitations.” Zeus and Demeter are both in great despair about the disappearance of their daughter and furious at Persephone’s capture. So Zeus is sending out his special forces to help find and bring Persephone home. He is sending out all the gods to look for his daughter hoping that they may be able to find her captor.
There is very little evidence of Persephone’s abduction, the police only found a few suspicious items at the scene of the crime. The only things they found were her phone which was completely dead and had many missed calls. They found a scrap of her light pink colored dress stuck on a bush that was nearby. There were footprints belonging to both the abductor and Persephone with what seems to be some sort of large dog. There were also tire tracks from where the supposed vehicle that took her away was parked. The police are looking into video surveillance at the Sidney Middle School right next to the park. Those are the only leads they have so far.
Persephone is a very reliable young adult and police do not suspect her of running away and self harm is not suspected. She is known to always tell her parents where she’s going and it is very unusual for her to go this long without contacting her parents so her parents are worried, because they know that she must not have her phone with her. It is not usual for her to miss work either. She doesn’t have any type of criminal background whatsoever. As stated before they do not believe that Persephone would ever hurt herself, so self harm is not considered to be the motive. The witnesses and police think she was most likely kidnapped by the man in black clothes. They saw her walking with her in the park. They also believe that the man may have had a beard and had a dog with him. Some of the witnesses remember seeing a dog while others don’t recall a dog ever being there, but the paw prints are solid evidence that there was most likely a dog there.
So if you see Persephone anywhere or know anything about her disappearance please contact the police. If anyone in the surrounding area has security cameras be sure to check them and if you see anything call the police. Look out for a man in black clothes who has a large dog with him. Him and the dog are considered dangerous and no civilian is encouraged to approach him. Keep your distance and call the police and try to get any information that you can from observation. If you know anything at all that you think could help the police and Zeus find Persepone, please contact the police.