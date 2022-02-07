Ask anyone around town where to do your shopping and you’re sure to hear the family name, Reynolds. And rightly so, as Reynolds Market has stood the test of time and overcome many obstacles through the years.
When many competitors attempted to compete against the trusted family business, none have stuck it out with such grace,grit and success quite like Reynolds Market has.
What's the secret Reynolds has that others are missing? No doubt it takes dedicated hard work from everyone within the family owned business but it also takes passion. That passion is what sparked this little business into the grand establishment it is today.
In 1925, Frank Reynolds and his partner John T. Marman started the dream that would become what we know today as Reynolds Market. It hasn't been an easy journey but it’s sure been a well worth it and profitable one.
From floods to fires, Reynolds has seen it all and recently battled the threat from the Covid pandemic that so many other businesses have come up against. Yet Reynolds continues to thrive and bring so much to this community. Today, that passion continues to run through the veins of the Reynolds Market family.
Loren Kutzler, Manager of the Sidney Market, can't deny that passion. Anyone that can go from a bag boy in his high school days to journeying through just about every department in the market to management today, must have some kind of passion for the business. He has passed that passion onto his sons, one of which currently works there now.
During an interview, Libby Berndt the Market Director, mentioned seeing both of Kutzlers boys over the years helping with so many different events for the community.
“You would often find the boys helping stock shelves at the market”, Berndt said.
That is just the kind of commitment and passion that keeps an establishment like Reynolds Market up and running against other competitors.
“We are a big store that runs on community,” said Kutzler. Though many other grocery stores out there today may only have one or two physical people ready to check you and your groceries out, Kutzler is adamant on keeping that person to person connection alive.
“We still bag and carry out their groceries to this day and that will not change. Conversations get started there that otherwise wouldn't and that's what it's all about.” says Kutzler.
Kutzler understands the times we’re in so you will always find plenty of self checkout options for those in big hurrys but even then there is always someone ready to greet you with a warm “hello”.
As Reynolds approaches its 100th year anniversary in just a few short years, Kutzler and the Reynolds family have nothing but anticipation for the great things ahead for the Market. Times may change, people may change, but one thing is sure not to change and that's the commitment and passion Reynolds Market has for bringing the best to this community in service and in product.
You can be sure that no matter the reason whether that's grabbing something quick from a variety of fresh foods to well stocked grocery shelves or just looking for someone to strike up a good conversation with, you’ll always leave Reynolds Market feeling welcomed, satisfied and appreciated. Just the recipe for making them stand out and outlast all the rest.