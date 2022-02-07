Richland Economic Development, an important piece to the county's economic backbone.
When shopping at one of your most loved local boutiques or sitting down with a friend at your favorite small town cafe, your first thought usually isn't how that business was funded and birthed. Those overlooked yet major facts typically go unnoticed, but not to the owners and entrepreneurs of those businesses.
Those decisions and details are some they will forever think of as hurdles that were overcome and lessons learned or grateful memories.
Some of those grateful moments can be traced back to the Richland County Economic Development (R.E.D) department.
The R.E.D is a non-profit economic development organization and has been a huge financial advocate for many small businesses and entrepreneurs in this county. They have a wonderful revolving loan fund and are extremely helpful in assisting with a business expansion or start up.
Don't misunderstand, what they offer is not a grant but a loan “but this is still a win,win for bank, borrower and us”, says Leslie Messer, one of two faces you will see when you visit the R.E.D. department.
Messer and Corinne Bordwell both have a passion for the economic health of this county. Messer is coming up on her 22nd anniversary with R.E.D.
Bordwell has been with them for 3 years but has a very strong background that supports her in this business.
The program was fully funded and up and running by 2006 but between 2003 and 2004, Messer was doing some major footwork to research what other economic developers were doing to help increase their economies. She came back with great knowledge and the work to get the program started had begun.
“We take such pride in being able to help our entrepreneurs get from point A to point B,” says Messer. “I just love being a small part in their big dreams.”
Though Messer and Bordwell are the faces you would likely see down at the R.E.D, they are not the only two behind this wonderful organization. “There's two of us in office but we have a very engaged board of directors. The R.E.D has representatives from each community within the county and also from larger corporations from within our county”, said Messer.
Around November the R.E.D usually holds an annual meeting.
During this year's meeting the strategic plans from 2020 were updated to better increase the economy of Richland County as we move forward.
“Some of the major topics focused on in the meeting this year were additional agricultural opportunities such as cannabis and where we stand with this new idea and what it could do for the economy. We also discussed more trade school options like coding and software courses. Something besides the 5-6 year colleges”, Messer said. “We even touched on topics like communication and what we can do with television, cell phones and internet services to better support the community.”
The R.E.D has been a huge support to the community, obviously in many financial ways but also just in general.
Messer and Bordwel both serve as EMTs and also love to serve the community through Meals on Wheels. The Richland County community is better because of organizations like that of the R.E.D and those who help to make it run so smoothly. It helps make a stronger, healthier community to thrive and grow in.
The next time you sit down at that favorite little hometown cafe dont forget your local economic development organization and the possible hand they had in helping that special place be what it is today.