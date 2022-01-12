This weekend, the Sidney boys basketball team is bringing home a state title! This town has been waiting numerous years for this moment to come, 50 years to be exact. A group of kids called the “Greek Gods” are the dream team that made it all happen. The “Greek Gods” transferred their freshman year from Ithaca, Greece. Some people even have heard rumors that they were trying to find a place to escape a dangerous war and lay low. The Greek Gods have been big talk around the town since they have been averaging 100 points a game and are winning by huge margins. When they were freshman and sophmores, it was easy to see that they had a great deal of potential for the next few years to come.
Each player brings a much needed set of skills to the table. Hermes moves at the speed of light, is the swiftest on the team, and can pass the ball at lightning speeds which is why he is the point guard. The shooting guard, Zeus, is the supreme leader and captain of the team and makes sure all his players are in line. Poseidon is an all-around player who could do a little bit of everything. He is the small forward. Ares is an enforcer who could muscle anything into the hoop from down low which makes him the perfect power forward. Finally, Hephaestus had the strength of a blacksmith and did all the dirty work; this makes him the center. That rounds out the starting lineup. Ultimately, the star players were Ares and Hephaestus who were a dynamic duo and couldn’t be stopped. Meanwhile, Apollo and Artemis come off of the bench. The head coach is Prometheus, the giver of knowledge, who is known for being extremely smart. Chiron is the cheerful assistant coach and trainer who helps out Prometheus and heals the injured with ambrosia. He even taught Achilles all the knowledge he knows
The championship game started out a little rough with the Red Devils getting the best of the “Greek Gods”. The “Gods” were turning the ball over every possession it seemed like. The starters just didn’t seem to quite click with each other like they always did. Prometheus noticed a Siren sitting behind the bench that Hades, the Red Devil coach, put there to distract the “Gods”. The Siren was distracting the players with her beautiful image and lovely voice. Prometheus had Chiron immediately take care of the Siren. Also, throughout the season, it seemed like there were some sort of superpowers that the “Gods” possessed and the refs nor the audience ever seemed to notice. A shot from the three point line was about to go in for the Red Devils but King Aeolus was sitting in the stands and blew the ball off its path with a gust of wind.
Continuing into the second quarter, there was a tiny flicker of hope from the Sidney fans. After Zeus rebounded the ball, Poseidon sent a wave of water to carry the ball into the net from the three-point line. Splash! The dream team finally started to click with each other now that the Siren was gone. Starting to gain momentum, Ares used his super-human strength to swat some shots down on defense. Not to mention, Apollo even came off the bench to make two three-point shots by sticking the ball to an arrow and shooting it into the hoop. To cap off the quarter, Hephaestus cut to the basket by being propelled by a wall of fire and dunked over a defender in his way. The score of the first half was extremely close being 39-37 with the Greeks just slightly behind.
When the Greeks came out of the locker room for the second half, they brought the most energy they’ve had all year. Zeus was interviewed as the team came out. He said, “Coach sat us down and pointed out everything we needed to do better. Also, being the leader of the team, I had to step up and put some confidence in my teammates. We are definitely ready to come out and bring all we got.” The Greeks started off strong with an easy lightning-bolt shot from Zeus. The Red Devils also brought their “A” game, matching the scores from the Greeks. At the end of the quarter, Hermes quickly flew with his winged shoes to the corner and splashed a three at the buzzer. The Greeks were ahead 55-53.
The fourth quarter started and both teams were eager to take home the state championship trophy. For the first few minutes, it was neck and neck still but then Hermes flew for a steal and got a layup. This got the ball rolling. Hermes began flying in the air and throwing alley-oops to Ares. Even the two sharpshooters, Apollo and Artemis, came off the bench and were shooting the ball in from deep with their bows. It was like the Harlem Globetrotters came out for the fourth quarter. To cap off the game, Hephaestus ripped the ball out of the opponent’s hands and launched it down the court where Ares was running for a flashy dunk. The final score of the state championship game was 71-64 with the Greeks taking home the trophy.
Right after the final buzzer sounded, Zeus sent a loud booming thunder over the court in celebration. All the players ran to each other and embraced one another. Dionysus sitting in the stands even summoned confetti to fall from the roof. There was a mess of emotions on the court and when it finally cleared up, they cut the net. Each player went on a ladder and cut off a piece of the net to take with them. Coach Prometheus took home whatever was left over. Coach Prometheus had this to say, “I’m so proud of this team. What they have accomplished is unbelievable. Each player on this team had something to contribute in this game.” Ares and Hephaestus were interviewed together and said, “It’s a great feeling to be the best team in the state. That last quarter we got to show who we truly are as a team.” The whole town of Sidney will be rejoicing tonight.