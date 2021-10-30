Feeling floored by flooring? You’re not the only one! From tile, to carpet, wood, vinyl, and everything in between, choosing the right flooring for your home can be a challenging task. To help make the process easier, here are some of the most frequently asked flooring questions we receive, and their answers.
“I want a hard surface product, what would you recommend?”
This is sort of a loaded question. When picking a hard surface, usually three things are asked first: What style are you looking for? What is the condition of the floor that you will lay over? What kind of budget are we working with?
Here at Top Gun Floorz, we will almost always recommend a Luxury Vinyl Product (LVP). Luxury vinyl floors are incredibly durable and easy to clean, plus they’re waterproof and stain-proof. It’s also a bit softer than some other flooring options, so it feels good on the feet. Best of all: A lot of luxury vinyl options now can mimic hardwood, tile, and stone floors. It’s great for those who are budget-conscious, but recognize the necessity of great quality flooring.
Budget is usually the main reason we will recommend a laminate flooring product for your home. We carry a few great laminate flooring options here at Top Gun. Laminate flooring is a great solution for active families, as it’s both long-lasting and low-maintenance. Plus, like luxury vinyl, laminate flooring now comes in an array of beautiful styles that might surprise you. And it’s another wallet-friendly option, as well.
“How is the LVP installed?”
LVP comes in both a glue down, and a snap-together install method. The choice between the two mostly depends on what the flooring will be installed over. We like the glue down, if at all possible. The ease of replacing damaged planks or tiles in the future from anywhere in the room is our favorite part of the glue down installation method. However, if your substrate is not smooth enough for a glue down installation, the snap-together is still a great option.
“Is laminate and LVP waterproof?”
LVP is your best bet for areas that are exposed to water. Having waterproof or water-resistant floors is extremely important in the kitchen or bathroom where spills and leaks are bound to happen. However, we like to say our floors are as waterproof as you’ll need, up to the point an insurance claim will be necessary. While they are waterproof, no flooring option will truly be able to withstand extreme water, like flooding.
“Do I want a high or low pile carpet?”
Basically that question comes down to preference. Do you like carpets that will feel extremely thick and soft on your feet? While that sounds great, high pile carpets are not ideal for high traffic areas like hallways and stairways. The higher pile can eventually “mat” down and cause the appearance of a pathway. For bedrooms and living rooms, the high pile can be great. For hallways and stairways, a lower pile carpet may be the better option.
“I have a commercial area that I want carpet in, what are my options?”
We love carpet tile for a lot of commercial applications. With its modern appearance, hundreds of color and design choices, and ease of replacing damaged pieces in the future, it makes it a great choice! There is also the option of rollout broadloom carpet, which is a great look as well. Both are a glue down application.
“Do you have anyone to install my flooring?”
We currently have three installation teams that we highly recommend. All of them exclusively work through Top Gun Floorz. No one in the area has as much experience in floor laying as our professionals. Whether you contact the installers directly, or through us, we will put you in contact with them and get them out to measure your project.
“I want to install my own flooring, can I still get flooring from you for that?”
We love DIYers! Not only will we help guide you along the way, we have a whole supply of sundries to make sure you’re not short on any materials. PLUS we offer tools to rent to help you get your flooring project done as well! Please come in and talk to us for further details!
Keep in mind, choosing your new flooring is the ONLY difficult part of this process. Top Gun Floorz takes care of the rest — from measuring, to ordering, to install — so you’ll only need to focus on enjoying your beautiful new floors. Give us a call for a free consultation!