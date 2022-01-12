The gods involved in agriculture and livestock production have had a year filled with ups and downs. Throughout the whole year the world has been in an extreme drought and the farmers and ranchers have had to deal with the circumstances they have been given. They blame Zeus for their problems. Zeus’ fields have been very prosperous because he has been a little pig and is hogging all of the rain.
The Sun God, Apollo, has almost 600 head of cattle and has been butting heads with Zeus for a while. Because of the drought, he stated that feeding his cows was a little bit more challenging. Apollo owns around 20,000 acres of land, and he struggled to feed his cows because the grass did not grow. Zeus’ cattle, on the other hand, have been thriving. He has over 1,000 head of cattle with acres galore. Apollo has tried to talk to Zeus about sharing the rain, but Zeus is extremely stubborn.
Hermes, the messenger god, owns around 3,000 sheep. Hermes said that “even though it was a rough year of feeding because of the drought, the sheep business was still very profitable for me because of how well the sheep market is doing right now”. Athena and Hera, two other sheep owning gods, agreed with Hermes. Hermes is said to have been poking fun at Zeus because he has not been able to drastically affect him. Even though the drought made it somewhat challenging, it was still a very successful and profitable year for their ranches.
Demeter and Dionysus are two very large producers of hay. They both put up around 4,000 acres of hay a year, and are usually very profitable from it. This year was no different since all their fields are irrigated. They could produce as much hay as they could in past years. This year was actually more profitable for them because of the drought. Since there was no rain, the farmers and ranchers had to purchase more hay to feed their cattle, rather than letting them graze in a field. Since the demand for hay has gone up so drastically, the prices have sky-rocketed. Zeus was very angry that they were doing so well, so he decided to start a little fire in one of their storage barns. This little fire turned out to burn Demeter and Dionysus’ full hay stock to ashes. Luckily Demeter and Dionysus had insurance from a local business, Seitz Insurance, and were fully reimbursed. Even so, this did not simmer their fiery temper. They assembled a group of farmers and ranchers to get vengeance on Zeus for ruining their operation. They decided to meet at Sunny’s Café the next day. They were planning on raiding Zeus’ farmland, taking his hay and livestock for themselves.
I interviewed a few others that do not have a part in agricultural life: Ares, Hestia, and Hades. I asked them all the same question, “Has the drought affected you in any way? If it has, explain.” Hades answered first, he simply said, “Because I live in the underworld nothing affects me, not even Zeus”. Then Ares answered, “ I really have nothing to do with agriculture, and if I did I would not care because drought does not affect war.” Lastly Hestia said, “It has not affected me personally but I can still see the changes around me. I’ve noticed the small things like the grass never growing and the hot dry days.”
I interviewed the big man himself, Zeus, who has been stirring up trouble in Sidney for the past year. When asked why he is keeping the rain all to himself, Zeus said, “I am trying to teach others a lesson. I am to be respected and worshipped.” When asked if he was ever going to let this drought come to an end, Zeus said, “I will when I feel the time is right, or when I know my goal is accomplished.” Finally, I asked if watching other people suffer was fun for him and made him feel good about himself. Zeus answered, “Why should I care about others who don’t care for me? I AM ZEUS, God of the sky, not of kindness.”
Earlier this week, on Tuesday night, all of the gods stormed Zeus’s property. They burned all of his barns and 3 of his pastures. After they were finished with his land they burned 5 of his temples. When Zeus woke up the next morning all of the gods were standing at his front door. The gods told him they would continue to burn everything in their path until Zeus permitted it to rain. Late Wednesday night Zeus made an announcement. He said,”I have decided to lift the rain ban on Sidney for the safety of myself, my animals, and my crops for the next five days and five nights, it will rain like cats and dogs as long as nothing else is set on fire.” Everyone in the crowd cheered with joy and watched as the rain started to pour down on them.