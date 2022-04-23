The term “hero” is thrown around a lot today and if you ask me, a little too often without regard to just what the term means… or should mean. A pro athlete is not a hero. An actor is not a hero. In fact, I’d venture to say 90 percent of the people in this world are not heroes. While I have done a thing or two that might cause one or two to say I am a hero, I’ll be the first to say that I am not a hero.
We are not, however, here to debate my definition of a hero. The Sidney Herald made a decision to change the way we have been doing our Hometown Heroes special section for this year. Rather than gathering head shots of local first responders, we asked the public to nominate those in our community who they believe to be heroes.
I’m going to admit I am a little disappointed with the response. I am not disappointed in those who were nominated. I know most of them and believe those listed are very deserving of the nomination.
Instead, I am disappointed in the low number of nominations received. Surely there are more than seven hometown heroes in Richland County. Just off the top of my head I can think of a half-dozen people who were not nominated but probably should have been.
My disappointment aside, I do want to congratulate those who were nominated. You have made a difference in people’s lives and by doing so, have set yourself apart from those around you.
It is my guess that if you asked each one of them if they considered themselves a hero, their answer would be a flat, “No.” You see, a true hero does not do what they do for fame or glory. They do it because they have an inherent desire to help those around them and to make their community a better place by their selfless actions.
For that reason I am proud to present to our readers our first edition of Hometown Heroes as nominated by those who know them best. Congratulations to each nominee on this recognition and thank you for your service to our community.